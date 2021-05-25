Jerrod Carmichael Joins Emma Stone in Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jerrod Carmichael is the latest star to sign on for Yorgos Lanthimos’ upcoming adaptation of “Poor Things,” starring Emma Stone.

Based on Alasdair Grey’s novel, the film from Searchlight, Element Pictures and Film4 also stars Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef.

More from Variety

In the Victorian-set tale — with a Frankenstein-esque bent — Stone plays a young woman named Belle Baxter who is brought back to life by an eccentric and brilliant scientist, Dr. Godwin Baxter (Dafoe) in what’s described as a story of “love, discovery and scientific daring,” featuring Youssef as Max McCandless and Ruffalo as Duncan Wedderburn. Carmichael joins the film as Harry Astley.

Directed and produced by Lanthimos, the film’s script is written by Tony McNamara, the Oscar-nominated co-screenwriter of “The Favourite” (as well as Hulu’s “The Great.”)

“Poor Things” is produced by Element Pictures’ Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe. The Irish/U.K. film company developed the project with Film4, after having produced all of Lanthimos’ English-language films (“The Lobster,” “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” and “The Favourite”), as well as “Room” and Hulu’s “Normal People.” Lanthimos and Stone (in association with her Fruit Tree Banner) will also produce.

As for Carmichael, the director, writer, actor and comedian is best known for his stand-up specials and eponymous series “The Carmichael Show.” The multi-hyphenate entertainer also executive produces the Emmy-nominated comedy “Ramy” alongside Youssef.

Carmichael will next be seen in “On the Count of Three,” with which also his feature directorial debut. The film premiered in the dramatic competition section at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award, and was quickly acquired by Annapura for release through the company’s distribution pact with MGM’s Orion Pictures through United Artists Releasing.

Story continues

He is repped by UTA and Range Media Partners.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.