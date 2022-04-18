Jerome Tang begins Kansas State men’s basketball roster rebuild with LSU transfer

New Kansas State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang has his first commitment.

Jerrell Colbert, who spent his freshman season at LSU, is headed to Manhattan.

The news was first reported by on3.com.

The 6-foot-10 center appeared in four games and scored two points for the Tigers last season. Colbert finished his high school career in Germantown, Tennessee, and was listed among the state’s top prospects. He previously played in Texas.

Among the schools who recruited Colbert out of high school were Baylor and Texas, the former employers of Tang and Wildcats assistant Ulric Maligi.

“I’ve had a really good connection with Coach Tang since middle school,” Colbert told on3.com. “I’ve always wanted to play for him.”