Jerome Tang adds another four-star prospect to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class

Jerome Tang has the Kansas State men’s basketball team off to an impressive start to the 2023 recruiting cycle.

After scrambling to rep lace a plethora of outgoing transfers heading into his first season as head coach with the Wildcats, Tang appears to have hit his stride in recruiting as he works to build for the future.

R.J. Jones, a 6-foot-3 and 180-pound shooting guard, announced his intentions to play for K-State on Sunday. The coveted four-star recruit chose the Wildcats over a long list of notable suitors. He also held scholarship offers from California, Colorado, Illinois, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and USC.

Rivals rates him as the 70th best recruit in in the 2023 class, and the 14th-best player nationally at his position.

K-State picked up a commitment from Jones on Friday while he was on a recruiting visit in Manhattan. But he waited until Sunday to publicly announce his decision.

His announcement was excellent news for K-State, which already has a pair of four-star guards committed for 2023. Jones joins Darrin Ames, a coveted point guard from Chicago, as key building blocks for the future.

Jones explained his reasoning in an article he wrote for Sports Illustrated.

“I just loved everything about Kansas State,” Jones wrote. “I just did my official visit there, and just watching the practice excited, because it’s easy to see that they let their guards rock and do their thing within the system.”

Tang knew about Jones before he arrived at K-State as Bruce Weber’s replacement. He recruited Jones while he was an associate head coach at Baylor and took advantage of that existing relationship to lure him to K-State.

“He is a guy that everyone just loves,” Jones wrote. “He’s really genuine, and he’s easy to connect with, and it’s the same with Coach (Ulric) Maligi and the rest of the staff.”

Jones thinks he will fit in nicely once he joins the K-State basketball roster.

“They’re planning to use me as a combo guard,” Jones wrote, “and they want me to be aggressive scoring the ball. I’m planning to do that and whatever else tehy need me to do to win. That’s my mentality.”