Jerome Powell is set to speak in Jackson Hole. Here's what you need to know.

Elisabeth Buchwald, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Jackson Hole, Wyoming is one of the most popular ski destinations in the U.S. but the 48-mile-long valley is drawing a lot of attention lately for reasons that have nothing to do with hitting the slopes.

Later this week top economists from across the country including Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will gather in Jackson Hole for an annual economic policy symposium hosted by the Kansas City Federal Reserve. This will be the first in-person conference since the pandemic.

The meeting comes as inflation appears to have peaked and all the jobs lost during the pandemic have been fully recovered. But layoffs and fears that the U.S. is in a recession or nearing one continue to grow.

July CPI: Inflation comes off 40-year high but stays elevated at 8.5% as gas prices fall, but food, rent jump, CPI report shows

Christmas preview: Here's how inflation could affect holiday shopping.

That puts the Fed between a rock and a hard place. If the central bank starts to ease up on hiking interest rates it could lose its grip on inflation. But if it continues to aggressively raise rates, it could unintentionally put the U.S. in a recession and lead to widespread job losses.

The Fed has about a month to make that decision. In the meantime, investors anxiously await the Jackson Hole conference which could provide clues on the Fed's next rate hike decision.

Here's a guide on the history of the conference and what to expect this week.

What is the Jackson Hole symposium?

The Kansas City Federal Reserve has hosted an annual symposium attended by central bankers, policymakers, academics, and economists from across the world for 45 years. The first symposiums took place in Kansas City, Missouri, Vail, and Denver, Colorado, and focused on agricultural economic issues. The conference was permanently moved in 1982 to Jackson Hole.

Each year the Kansas City Fed, which represents Americans from Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, and parts of Missouri and New Mexico, selects a theme based on the most pressing economic issues. The regional bank selects and invites speakers to present research findings that deal with the conference's theme. The multi-day event also features a keynote address from the Fed Chairman.

Tailgating costs: They're up 'substantially' this year as travel, food costs are hit by inflation

'Quiet quitting' trend: It may lead to layoffs, and complicate the Fed's inflation fight

This year's theme is "Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy." That includes supply chain bottlenecks, shortages, and the Fed's low-interest rate policy during much of the pandemic, according to an announcement the Kansas City Fed published ahead of the conference.

Where is the Fed meeting in Jackson Hole?

The meeting will take place at Jackson Lake Lodge, a resort located in Grand Teton National Park.

When is the Jackson Hole Fed meeting?

The meeting starts on Thursday and ends on Saturday.

When is Jerome Powell speaking and what will he say?

Powell is set to deliver his highly anticipated speech on Friday,at 10 a.m. est. You can live stream the speech here.

"We do not expect him to tip his hand on the size of the next move, which will depend on upcoming releases," economists at JPMorgan said referring to new economic data that is due before the Fed's September meeting.

A new gender gap: Men recovered all jobs lost during the pandemic. Women have not.

Now hiring: Amtrak to fill 4,000 new job positions across the board

"But we believe he will push back against the idea that a dovish policy pivot is coming soon," they said in a note sent Monday to clients.

Deutsche Bank economists anticipate Powell will reiterate the Fed's commitment to getting inflation under control. They also think he will emphasize that if the Fed hikes interest rates by 50 basis points as opposed to 75 basis points, which it did for the past two meetings, it "in no way signals the Fed’s inflation fight is over."

How will stocks react?

Stocks tend to be more volatile during the summer, even more so during the week of the Jackson Hole conference, said Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence Capital Advisors.

But this year it's looking like it won't shake up markets as much, she said based on a Reuters analysis showing investors have been less active in options trading ahead of the meeting compared to prior years.

"This is likely due to investors believing more data is needed from an inflation standpoint before the Federal Reserve announces a change of course from the current rate hike environment," Horneman added.

Yet stocks took a big dive on Monday, sending a warning sign to investors that the summer rally is fizzling out. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell closed down 1.9% while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed down 2.1% and 2.5%, respectively.

The indexes were little-changed after markets opened on Tuesday.

When does the Fed meet again?

The Fed's next meeting is on September 20. And on September 21 the central bank will announce its decision on interest rates.

Elisabeth Buchwald is a personal finance and markets correspondent for USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @BuchElisabeth and sign up for our Daily Money newsletter here

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When will Jerome Powell speak in Jackson Hole? Fed meeting details.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Majority of Traders Now See Fed Raising Rates by 75 Bps in September

    By Ambar Warrick

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Dow Futures Retreat as Relief Rally Fades

    By Oliver Gray

  • Bob Baffert among those to congratulate Attard following Queen's Plate win

    TORONTO — Bob Baffert provided a storybook ending to trainer Kevin Attard's first $1-million Queen's Plate victory. Shortly after filly Moira's record-setting win Sunday in the opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown at Woodbine Racetrack, co-owner Donato Lanni passed his phone to Attard. On the other end was none other than Baffert, the celebrated conditioner of American Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). "I know Donato has a great relationship with him but I

  • Islander Anthony MacDonald breaks curse to claim Gold Cup & Saucer win

    It's a victory almost 20 years in the making. Sintra and P.E.I.'s Anthony MacDonald won the 63rd Gold Cup & Saucer race in Charlottetown Saturday night. They tied the track record of 1:50.1 after pulling away from the competition near the three-quarter mark. For MacDonald, the victory follows years of hard work. He's participated in the race 13 times in 19 years, but didn't win until now. "To win the Gold Cup means a lot to me," he said. "It means a lot to this stable ... I know it sounds stupid

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Joy Drop: Nunavut wrestler shows the power of communities that invest in athletes

    As the last few weeks of summer go by, joys are abundant. The sounds of laughter on patios, the roaring of oceans, or the stillness of a quiet summer evening is truly something we have been lucky to experience. I hope that blooming herbs, bright flowers, and lots of ice cream are punctuating your beautiful summer. With August comes the promise of fall, the beginnings of league play but also the end of one of the hottest leagues running: the WNBA. The playoffs have begun! This is the last season

  • Countdown to 2023 games begins as Team P.E.I. returns from Canada Summer Games

    The 2022 Canada Summer Games have wrapped up, and Team P.E.I. is taking the competition home with them. The Games' closing ceremony was presented on Sunday night following two weeks of competition in the Niagara region of Ontario. The ceremony, held at a park overlooking the world-famous Niagara Falls, ended with a fireworks show as the Canada Games flag was handed over to the future hosts, Team P.E.I. The province will host the 2023 Winter Games in just six months' time, since these summer game

  • Exercise in 'patience' pays off for Kadri, says winning a factor in joining Flames

    Nazem Kadri said the Calgary Flames expressed interest the moment he became an unrestricted free agent, but it was an "elaborate process" before he finally signed on the dotted line on Thursday. "The patience definitely did me some good," Kadri told reporters in a Zoom call Friday. "There were some decisions to be made." The Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed the coveted free agent to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. Before the deal could be made of

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me