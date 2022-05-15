  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jermell Charlo knocks out Brian Castaño for undisputed super welterweight title

Armando Botello II
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jermell Charlo
    Boxer

Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño's first fight for the undisputed title at 154 pounds last year ended with a split draw and nobody very happy.

Saturday's rematch was a much different story as Charlo and Castaño brought the fans at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, out of their seats several times ahead of a dramatic 10th-round finish. Charlo dropped Castaño twice before the referee stopped the fight at 2:33 to make Charlo the IBF-WBA-WBC-WBO super welterweight title holder.

At the time of the stoppage, all three judges has Charlo winning with scores of 89-82, 87-84 and 88-83. Yahoo Sports had the fight 87-84.

Charlo invested heavily in the body early in the fight and landed the biggest shot of the first round with a huge right hand. Castaño ate it well and was constantly pressuring Charlo, but Charlo had answers for everything he threw.

Castaño made things interesting in the second with his aggressiveness, but Charlo continued being the quicker fighter and landing hard counters. From the jump, Charlo seemed highly motivated to get the finish, unlike in the first fight.

CARSON, CA - MAY 14: Jermell Charlo (gold/red shorts) knocks down Brian Castano (white/pink shorts) during their super middleweight title fight at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 14, 2022 in Carson, California. Charlo won by knockout in the 10th round. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
CARSON, CA - MAY 14: Jermell Charlo (gold/red shorts) knocks down Brian Castano (white/pink shorts) during their super middleweight title fight at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 14, 2022 in Carson, California. Charlo won by knockout in the 10th round. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

In a move that would negate his successful aggressiveness, Castaño showed off his chin strength in the third and caught multiple blows with it including a big right uppercut from Charlo, who used his footwork to keep the distance. Castaño made some headway and got in close, but couldn’t quite keep up with the busier Charlo.

With 10 seconds left in the fourth round, Charlo and Castaño traded hard blows and brought the fans to their feet as the bell rang. The action picked up again in the fifth round as Charlo and Castaño seemingly abandoned their defense and chose instead to trade blows non-stop. Both fighters landed big shots with Castaño wobbling Charlo near the end of the round, but Charlo holding his own while continuing to land effective counters.

In the sixth, both fighters continued swinging for the fences. Castaño’s in-your-face style caused Charlo some problems and Charlo seemed to be hurt after another Castaño combo, but he recovered well.

After the action-packed middle rounds, the fight slowed down a bit, but Castaño wouldn’t stop pressuring Charlo, who kept finding a home for his counter left hook. Round 9 was the beginning of the end for Castaño as Charlo hurt him and had him wobbly. A sharp left hook in the 10th dropped Castaño momentarily, but the woozy fighter survived the count only to be put back down with another left hook combo. With Castaño unable to get up, referee Jerry Cantu waved off the fight.

With the win, Charlo extends his record to 35-1-1. Castaño's first loss of his career moves his record to 17-1-2.

Jaron Ennis, left, looks back after knocking out Custio Clayton, right, during a welterweight boxing bout Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Jaron Ennis, left, looks back after knocking out Custio Clayton, right, during a welterweight boxing bout Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Jaron “Boots” Ennis spectacularly KOs Custio Clayton

Rising welterweight prospect Jaron Ennis knocked out his 27th opponent in 29 fights with a finish of Custio Clayton early in the second round of the co-main event Saturday in Carson, California.

The 24-year-old from Philadelphia continues impressing as his competition level has risen. There’s no question after Saturday’s performance at Dignity Health Sports Park that Ennis is ready for another step up. The only problem is the men holding the belts in his division are pound-for-pound greats Terence Crawford and Errol Spence, who have been circling each other for years and are finally in talks for a unification fight.

So Ennis’ title shot will have to wait. The undefeated Ennis, however, made his intentions clear after putting Custio away.

“Anybody right now can get it. I’m the IBF No. 1 contender,” Ennis said in his post-fight interview. “I think Mr. Big Fish (Spence) is in here himself so Mr. Big Fish can get it.”

Spence, who was sitting ringside Saturday to support his teammate Jermell Charlo, responded to the call out with praise for the young prospect, but made clear he wants what he called “the biggest fight in boxing” against Crawford.

“[Ennis is] doing what you supposed to do. That’s what you’re supposed to do,” Spence told Showtime’s Jim Gray. “He hungry. He’s supposed to call me out, call everybody out. Say ‘I want to fight them.’ You gotta be that hungry little lion.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • The pros & cons of trading for Rudy Gobert

    A report from Ian Bagley of SNYtv suggests the Toronto Raptors would have a "degree"of interest if Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became available in a potential trade. Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discuss the pros and cons of Gobert becoming a Raptor.

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • Kreider scores late, Rangers edge Pens 5-3 to force Game 7

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Kreider's long slap shot bounced over Louis Domingue and into the net with 1:28 left and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 on Friday night to push their thrilling first-round series to a deciding Game 7. Kreider's second of the game and fourth of the playoffs sent the series back to New York. Andrew Copp added an empty netter for good measure in the waning seconds. Game 7 is Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Mike Zibanejad had two goals and two assists

  • Flames' Jacob Markstrom among Vezina Trophy finalists as NHL's best goaltender

    NEW YORK — Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom was among three Vezina Trophy finalists named Tuesday. Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers are also in the running for the prize awarded "to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position." All three goaltenders are making their debut as Vezina Trophy finalists. It's the first time since 2014 that there has been three debutantes for the award. Tampa's Ben Bishop, Boston's Tuukka Rask, and Colo

  • Crosby leaves in 2nd period of Penguins' 5-3 loss in Game 5

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins were leading 2-0 in Game 5 of their first-round series against the New York Rangers when star center Sidney Crosby headed to the dressing room with about seven minutes left in the second period Wednesday night. Minutes earlier, he was knocked to the ice after a hard high hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba while the Penguins had the puck in the offensive zone. Following his departure, New York scored three times on three consecutive shots over a 2:42

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Munoz shoots 60 at Byron Nelson, record 2nd this season

    McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Munoz was standing in the middle of the fairway on the 18th hole thinking about his shot at a 59 in the first round of the Byron Nelson. After missing the green, he became the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 in the same season. Munoz made a nice flop shot from the right of the green, then holed the 12-foot birdie putt to wrap up his 12-under round that included an impressive surge after his only bogey. “I mean, I wanted to give myself a cha

  • Why Blue Jays’ Alejandro Kirk is on verge of offensive eruption

    Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is showing signs that he's coming out of his hitting slump.

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that