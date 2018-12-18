Jermall Charlo vs. Matt Korobov: Fight time, how to watch and live stream
The hard-hitting Jermall Charlo returns to competition on Saturday Dec. 22 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn when he defends his interim WBC middleweight belt against Matt Korobov. Originally, Charlo had been set to face Willie Monroe Jr. Then on Monday, Monroe was pulled from the fight due to testing positive for a banned substance.
Charlo, 28, (27-0, 21 KOs) won the vacant interim championship against Hugo Centeno Jr. by second round knockout in April. Charlo is on a tear, winning five of his last six fights via stoppage.
Korobov, 35, (28-1, 14 KOs) challenged for the WBO middleweight title in December 2014, but lost to Andy Lee by sixth round TKO. As an amateur, Korobov won gold medals in the 2005 and 2007 World Championships. Since the loss to Lee, Korobov's won four consecutive fights.
A lot is on the line for Charlo. Many are expecting to him run through Korobov and move on to face the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs.
Korobov has everything to gain and nothing to lose — he wasn't scheduled to be in this position and should walk in with a care-free attitude. Those types of fighters can be the most dangerous ones. Charlo needs to be keenly aware of that, as everything the Texas native's worked so hard for could be lost.
(All times Eastern.)
When is the Charlo vs. Korobov fight?
Jermall Charlo vs. Matt Korobov will take place Saturday, Dec. 22. The main card begins at 8 p.m. Expect Charlo and Korobov to walk into the ring for the main event around 9:30 p.m.
How can I watch Charlo vs. Korobov?
You can watch Charlo vs. Korobov on Fox. If you unable to watch the card at home, it is available on the Fox Sports Go app.
Where is the Charlo vs. Korobov fight?
Jermall Charlo and Matt Korobov will fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. This will be third consecutive time Charlo fights inside the arena, while Korobov competes there for the first time.
Charlo vs. Korobov betting odds
Per ProBoxingOdds.com, Jermall Charlo is a -2500 favorite, which means you'll need to bet $2,500 to win $100. Meanwhile, Korobov is a +1150 underdog, meaning if you bet $100, you could win $1,150.
Jermall Charlo record and bio
Name: Jermall Charlo
Nationality: American
Born: May 19, 1990
Height: 6-0
Reach: 73½″
Total fights: 27
Record: 27-0 with 21 knockouts.
Matt Korobov record and bio
Name: Matt Korobov
Nationality: Russian
Born: January 7, 1983
Height: 5-11
Reach: 70"
Total fights: 29
Record: 28-1 with 14 knockouts.
Charlo vs. Korobov fight card
Matchup
Class
Belt
Jermall Charlo vs. Matt Korobov
Middleweight
WBC
Jermell Charlo vs. Tony Harrison
Jr. Middleweight
WBC
Dominic Breazeale vs. Carlos Negron
Heavyweight
...
Terrell Gausha vs. Joey Hernandez
Jr. Middleweight
...
Rances Barthelemy vs. Robert Frankel
Jr. Welterweight
...
Efe Ajagba vs. Santino Turnbow
Heavyweight
...
Brandon Quarles vs. Todd Manuel
Jr. Middleweight
...
Leduan Barthelemey vs Jesus Valdez
Featherweight
...
Mark Duncan vs. Ray Cevera
Jr. Middleweight
...
Efetobor Apochi vs. Eric Abraham
Heavyweight
...