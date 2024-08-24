Jermaine Jenas dropped from Brighton vs Manchester United commentary after BBC sacking

This week, Jermaine Jenas was sacked from the BBC following complaints about his workplace conduct.

The broadcaster dismissed the former Premier League footballer on Thursday for alleged inappropriate behaviour.

BBC had launched an internal investigation with reports suggesting a female colleague raised concerns over ‘flirty texts’ which prompted other women to come forward.

Jenas has also been dropped by talkSPORT and the broadcaster has no plans for him to work there in the immediate future, as per The Times.

To make matters worse for Jenas, he has been axed from Premier League commentary at TNT Sports. The 41-year-old commentated on last week’s Premier League clash between Ipswich and Liverpool, but he won’t be on air this weekend.

TNT Sports’ coverage of Brighton vs Manchester United will now be fronted by presenter Lysney Hipgrave, with Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole as pundits and Jules Breach as the pitchside reporter. The commentary spots have been taken by Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist.

In an interview with The Sun on Friday, Jenas admitted being ‘ashamed’ of his actions.

“I am ashamed, and I am deeply sorry. I have let myself down, my family, friends and colleagues down, and I owe everyone an apology – especially the women with whom I was messaging. I am so, so sorry.

“I am sorry for what I have put them through. I think it would be fair to say I have a problem. I know I self- sabotage and have a self-destructive streak when it comes to my relationship especially, and I know I need help. And I am getting help. I have made a lot of mistakes, and I am asking myself a lot of questions at the moment.

“I know there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and it will be hard. Before any of this became ­public, I saw my private doctor and after a long discussion, booked in for therapy to try and address these issues, where they stem from, and why I have been doing this and hurting the people I love. I’m not proud of what I wrote and what I said. And I do consider it cheating, yes, although nothing physical ever happened.

“This is all on me and I fully accept there is a level of responsibility that needs to be upheld when you’re a member of the BBC. And I fell below those standards. I must take the responsibility. I was given an incredible opportunity and I know it’s on me that right now I feel I have lost everything. I feel like people are judging me and that I am the number one target right now in the country.”

Aug 24 2024, 9:11

