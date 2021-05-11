Jermaine Jenas reveals he's expecting another baby with wife Ellie Penfold
Jermaine Jenas and his wife Ellie Penfold are expecting a baby boy.
The former footballer shared the news while appearing opposite Alex Jones on The One Show on Monday night.
Prompted by Jones to tell viewers about the impending arrival, Jenas said: "Yes, I've got a baby on the way.
"I've got three girls and it's a boy that's on the way. Very excited in our house, as you can imagine."
The 38-year-old is already parent to daughters Geneva, eight, and Olivia, four, with Penfold and also has an older daughter, Sancha, from a previous relationship.
"The four year old hasn't taken it that well to be honest with you," he went on. "Meanwhile, the eight year old is already practicing."
The presenter and his spouse are set to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary later this year.
Jones, 44, is also expecting a baby as she and husband Charlie Thomson are preparing to welcome their third child.
Jenas was named as a permanent host of The One Show last month alongside Ronan Keating.
The pair will both present alongside Jones, with Jenas featuring from Monday to Wednesday and the Boyzone star filling in the co-host slot Thursdays and Fridays.
The sportsman said of his new role: “Alex, the team and the viewers have made me feel so welcome and we’ve had a lot of fun already.
“I’m really looking forward to joining as a full time host alongside Ronan.”
A wider line-up of presenters, including Jenas and Keating, had featured on the programme over the past year ever since Matt Baker stepped down from the BBC One programme.