Jerez WSBK: Rea beats Bautista in Superpole by 0.036s
The field spent most of the Superpole session on race-spec tyres, with Yamaha's Alex Lowes and Rea both spending seven minutes each on top.
As the field switched to qualifying tyres in the last five minutes, Lowes first edged ahead of Rea by 0.009s before the latter made a huge improvement, going nearly half a second faster with a 1m38.247s.
Rea's pole position was only in danger from Ducati rider Bautista, who was a couple of hundredths faster before the final sector of the track, but the Spaniard fell just shy of Rea's benchmark.
GRT Yamaha rider Marco Melandri stole third from Lowes, who will be joined on the second row by Kawasaki rider Leon Haslam and his predecessor Tom Sykes (BMW).
Michael van der Mark qualified seventh on the second Yamaha, narrowly outpacing Jordi Torres, who ran off track at Turn 1 after his final lap, but his Pedercini Kawasaki bike was rescued by track workers before it got stuck in the gravel.
The top 10 was completed by Sandro Cortese (GRT Yamaha), who had a small crash at Turn 6, and Barni Ducati's Michael Ruben Rinaldi.
Chaz Davies was a disappointing 12th with Loris Baz qualifying 15th on his and Ten Kate's return to the series, followed by Tommy Bridewell on the GoEleven Ducati.
The three Honda bikes rounded out the order with Yuki Takahashi, who is replacing the injured Leon Camier, being the fastest of them to grab 17th.
Qualifying results:
1
Kawasaki
9
1'38.247
2
Ducati
12
1'38.283
0.036
3
Yamaha
9
1'38.498
0.251
4
Yamaha
10
1'38.734
0.487
5
Kawasaki
8
1'38.762
0.515
6
BMW
8
1'38.846
0.599
7
Yamaha
10
1'38.849
0.602
8
Kawasaki
11
1'38.899
0.652
9
Yamaha
9
1'39.077
0.830
10
Ducati
7
1'39.090
0.843
11
Kawasaki
8
1'39.330
1.083
12
Ducati
13
1'39.649
1.402
13
Kawasaki
9
1'39.712
1.465
14
BMW
10
1'39.890
1.643
15
Yamaha
10
1'39.999
1.752
16
Ducati
8
1'40.376
2.129
17
Yuki Takahashi
Honda
11
1'40.738
2.491
18
Honda
6
1'40.747
2.500
19
Honda
12
1'40.846
2.599