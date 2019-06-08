Jerez WSBK: Rea beats Bautista in Superpole by 0.036s

David Gruz
motorsport.com

The field spent most of the Superpole session on race-spec tyres, with Yamaha's Alex Lowes and Rea both spending seven minutes each on top.

As the field switched to qualifying tyres in the last five minutes, Lowes first edged ahead of Rea by 0.009s before the latter made a huge improvement, going nearly half a second faster with a 1m38.247s.

Rea's pole position was only in danger from Ducati rider Bautista, who was a couple of hundredths faster before the final sector of the track, but the Spaniard fell just shy of Rea's benchmark.

GRT Yamaha rider Marco Melandri stole third from Lowes, who will be joined on the second row by Kawasaki rider Leon Haslam and his predecessor Tom Sykes (BMW).

Michael van der Mark qualified seventh on the second Yamaha, narrowly outpacing Jordi Torres, who ran off track at Turn 1 after his final lap, but his Pedercini Kawasaki bike was rescued by track workers before it got stuck in the gravel.

The top 10 was completed by Sandro Cortese (GRT Yamaha), who had a small crash at Turn 6, and Barni Ducati's Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

Chaz Davies was a disappointing 12th with Loris Baz qualifying 15th on his and Ten Kate's return to the series, followed by Tommy Bridewell on the GoEleven Ducati.

The three Honda bikes rounded out the order with Yuki Takahashi, who is replacing the injured Leon Camier, being the fastest of them to grab 17th.

Qualifying results:

1

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Jonathan Rea

Kawasaki

9

1'38.247

2

Spain
Spain

Alvaro Bautista

Ducati

12

1'38.283

0.036

3

Italy
Italy

Marco Melandri

Yamaha

9

1'38.498

0.251

4

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Alex Lowes

Yamaha

10

1'38.734

0.487

5

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Leon Haslam

Kawasaki

8

1'38.762

0.515

6

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Tom Sykes

BMW

8

1'38.846

0.599

7

Netherlands
Netherlands

Michael van der Mark

Yamaha

10

1'38.849

0.602

8

Spain
Spain

Jordi Torres

Kawasaki

11

1'38.899

0.652

9

Germany
Germany

Sandro Cortese

Yamaha

9

1'39.077

0.830

10

Italy
Italy

Michael Ruben Rinaldi

Ducati

7

1'39.090

0.843

11

Turkey
Turkey

Toprak Razgatlioglu

Kawasaki

8

1'39.330

1.083

12

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Chaz Davies

Ducati

13

1'39.649

1.402

13

Argentina
Argentina

Leandro Mercado

Kawasaki

9

1'39.712

1.465

14

Germany
Germany

Markus Reiterberger

BMW

10

1'39.890

1.643

15

France
France

Loris Baz

Yamaha

10

1'39.999

1.752

16

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Tommy Bridewell

Ducati

8

1'40.376

2.129

17

Yuki Takahashi

Honda

11

1'40.738

2.491

18

Italy
Italy

Alessandro Del Bianco

Honda

6

1'40.747

2.500

19

Japan
Japan

Ryuichi Kiyonari

Honda

12

1'40.846

2.599

View full results

