Jerez MotoGP: Crutchlow fastest in Friday practice, Marquez crashes
LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow topped the second free practice session ahead of MotoGP's Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, as reigning champion Marc Marquez crashed.
Marquez led most of the session, but elected not to use a soft rear tyre in the closing minutes and then crashed at the Dry Sac right-hander.
Having missed out on the top spot in first practice by just 0.007 seconds, Marquez took until his third flying lap to surpass Dovizioso's morning benchmark early on - by virtue of a 1m39.028s lap.
He followed that up with a 1m38.863s, and ended the run leading a Honda 1-2-3, ahead of works team-mate Dani Pedrosa and Crutchlow.
It took another half an hour before another rider, Tech3 Yamaha's Johann Zarco, put on new tyres to join Marquez in the sub-1m39s margin - and this was immediately followed by Crutchlow doing likewise to claim the top spot with a 1m38.749s effort.
Zarco then went half a tenth quicker than the LCR man, only for Crutchlow to immediately reclaim first place on a 1m38.614s.
But his lead was still under threat from Pedrosa, who, after coming up just 0.028s short of Crutchlow on his penultimate effort, was up on the Briton's lap after three sectors at the chequered flag - only to lose out in the end.
Zarco settled for third, 0.004s ahead of Suzuki's Andrea Iannone, with the top four split by less than a tenth.
Despite crashing, Marquez wound up in fifth, a quarter of a second off the pace but around two tenths up on Ducati trio Dovizioso, Jorge Lorenzo and Pramac privateer Jack Miller.
Yamaha works riders Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales made up the top 10, but Vinales is not currently on course to claim an automatic Q2 spot - as his time was slower than the practice one effort of KTM's Pol Espargaro.
FP2 times
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
1m38.614s
-
20
2
Dani Pedrosa
Honda
Honda
1m38.642s
0.028s
20
3
Johann Zarco
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
1m38.705s
0.091s
20
4
Andrea Iannone
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m38.709s
0.095s
21
5
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
1m38.863s
0.249s
19
6
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
1m39.068s
0.454s
20
7
Jorge Lorenzo
Ducati
Ducati
1m39.076s
0.462s
19
8
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m39.102s
0.488s
17
9
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m39.248s
0.634s
19
10
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m39.514s
0.900s
19
11
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
1m39.541s
0.927s
19
12
Karel Abraham
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
1m39.541s
0.927s
19
13
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m39.575s
0.961s
21
14
Mika Kallio
KTM
KTM
1m39.661s
1.047s
19
15
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
1m39.694s
1.080s
21
16
Danilo Petrucci
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m39.723s
1.109s
17
17
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m39.888s
1.274s
24
18
Bradley Smith
KTM
KTM
1m39.948s
1.334s
19
19
Franco Morbidelli
MVDS Honda
Honda
1m39.951s
1.337s
18
20
Alvaro Bautista
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
1m39.969s
1.355s
17
21
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m40.003s
1.389s
15
22
Thomas Luthi
MVDS Honda
Honda
1m40.241s
1.627s
17
23
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
1m40.488s
1.874s
19
24
Scott Redding
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m40.536s
1.922s
15
25
Xavier Simeon
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m40.663s
2.049s
17