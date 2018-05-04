Jerez MotoGP: Crutchlow fastest in Friday practice, Marquez crashes

Crutchlow fastest on Friday, Marquez crashes

LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow topped the second free practice session ahead of MotoGP's Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, as reigning champion Marc Marquez crashed.

Marquez led most of the session, but elected not to use a soft rear tyre in the closing minutes and then crashed at the Dry Sac right-hander.

Having missed out on the top spot in first practice by just 0.007 seconds, Marquez took until his third flying lap to surpass Dovizioso's morning benchmark early on - by virtue of a 1m39.028s lap.

He followed that up with a 1m38.863s, and ended the run leading a Honda 1-2-3, ahead of works team-mate Dani Pedrosa and Crutchlow.

It took another half an hour before another rider, Tech3 Yamaha's Johann Zarco, put on new tyres to join Marquez in the sub-1m39s margin - and this was immediately followed by Crutchlow doing likewise to claim the top spot with a 1m38.749s effort.

Zarco then went half a tenth quicker than the LCR man, only for Crutchlow to immediately reclaim first place on a 1m38.614s.

But his lead was still under threat from Pedrosa, who, after coming up just 0.028s short of Crutchlow on his penultimate effort, was up on the Briton's lap after three sectors at the chequered flag - only to lose out in the end.

Zarco settled for third, 0.004s ahead of Suzuki's Andrea Iannone, with the top four split by less than a tenth.

Despite crashing, Marquez wound up in fifth, a quarter of a second off the pace but around two tenths up on Ducati trio Dovizioso, Jorge Lorenzo and Pramac privateer Jack Miller.

Yamaha works riders Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales made up the top 10, but Vinales is not currently on course to claim an automatic Q2 spot - as his time was slower than the practice one effort of KTM's Pol Espargaro.

FP2 times



Pos Rider Team Bike Time Gap Laps 1 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Honda 1m38.614s - 20 2 Dani Pedrosa Honda Honda 1m38.642s 0.028s 20 3 Johann Zarco Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 1m38.705s 0.091s 20 4 Andrea Iannone Suzuki Suzuki 1m38.709s 0.095s 21 5 Marc Marquez Honda Honda 1m38.863s 0.249s 19 6 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Ducati 1m39.068s 0.454s 20 7 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati Ducati 1m39.076s 0.462s 19 8 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati Ducati 1m39.102s 0.488s 17 9 Valentino Rossi Yamaha Yamaha 1m39.248s 0.634s 19 10 Maverick Vinales Yamaha Yamaha 1m39.514s 0.900s 19 11 Pol Espargaro KTM KTM 1m39.541s 0.927s 19 12 Karel Abraham Aspar Ducati Ducati 1m39.541s 0.927s 19 13 Alex Rins Suzuki Suzuki 1m39.575s 0.961s 21 14 Mika Kallio KTM KTM 1m39.661s 1.047s 19 15 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Honda 1m39.694s 1.080s 21 16 Danilo Petrucci Pramac Ducati Ducati 1m39.723s 1.109s 17 17 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati Ducati 1m39.888s 1.274s 24 18 Bradley Smith KTM KTM 1m39.948s 1.334s 19 19 Franco Morbidelli MVDS Honda Honda 1m39.951s 1.337s 18 20 Alvaro Bautista Aspar Ducati Ducati 1m39.969s 1.355s 17 21 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Aprilia 1m40.003s 1.389s 15 22 Thomas Luthi MVDS Honda Honda 1m40.241s 1.627s 17 23 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 1m40.488s 1.874s 19 24 Scott Redding Aprilia Aprilia 1m40.536s 1.922s 15 25 Xavier Simeon Avintia Ducati Ducati 1m40.663s 2.049s 17