Jerez MotoGP: Crutchlow fastest in Friday practice, Marquez crashes

Valentin Khorounzhiy
Autosport
LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow topped the second free practice session ahead of MotoGP's Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, as reigning champion Marc Marquez crashed.

Marquez led most of the session, but elected not to use a soft rear tyre in the closing minutes and then crashed at the Dry Sac right-hander.

Having missed out on the top spot in first practice by just 0.007 seconds, Marquez took until his third flying lap to surpass Dovizioso's morning benchmark early on - by virtue of a 1m39.028s lap.

He followed that up with a 1m38.863s, and ended the run leading a Honda 1-2-3, ahead of works team-mate Dani Pedrosa and Crutchlow.

It took another half an hour before another rider, Tech3 Yamaha's Johann Zarco, put on new tyres to join Marquez in the sub-1m39s margin - and this was immediately followed by Crutchlow doing likewise to claim the top spot with a 1m38.749s effort.

Zarco then went half a tenth quicker than the LCR man, only for Crutchlow to immediately reclaim first place on a 1m38.614s.

But his lead was still under threat from Pedrosa, who, after coming up just 0.028s short of Crutchlow on his penultimate effort, was up on the Briton's lap after three sectors at the chequered flag - only to lose out in the end.

Zarco settled for third, 0.004s ahead of Suzuki's Andrea Iannone, with the top four split by less than a tenth.

Despite crashing, Marquez wound up in fifth, a quarter of a second off the pace but around two tenths up on Ducati trio Dovizioso, Jorge Lorenzo and Pramac privateer Jack Miller.

Yamaha works riders Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales made up the top 10, but Vinales is not currently on course to claim an automatic Q2 spot - as his time was slower than the practice one effort of KTM's Pol Espargaro.

FP2 times

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

1m38.614s

-

20

2

Dani Pedrosa

Honda

Honda

1m38.642s

0.028s

20

3

Johann Zarco

Tech3 Yamaha

Yamaha

1m38.705s

0.091s

20

4

Andrea Iannone

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m38.709s

0.095s

21

5

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

1m38.863s

0.249s

19

6

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

1m39.068s

0.454s

20

7

Jorge Lorenzo

Ducati

Ducati

1m39.076s

0.462s

19

8

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m39.102s

0.488s

17

9

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m39.248s

0.634s

19

10

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m39.514s

0.900s

19

11

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

1m39.541s

0.927s

19

12

Karel Abraham

Aspar Ducati

Ducati

1m39.541s

0.927s

19

13

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m39.575s

0.961s

21

14

Mika Kallio

KTM

KTM

1m39.661s

1.047s

19

15

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

1m39.694s

1.080s

21

16

Danilo Petrucci

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m39.723s

1.109s

17

17

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m39.888s

1.274s

24

18

Bradley Smith

KTM

KTM

1m39.948s

1.334s

19

19

Franco Morbidelli

MVDS Honda

Honda

1m39.951s

1.337s

18

20

Alvaro Bautista

Aspar Ducati

Ducati

1m39.969s

1.355s

17

21

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m40.003s

1.389s

15

22

Thomas Luthi

MVDS Honda

Honda

1m40.241s

1.627s

17

23

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 Yamaha

Yamaha

1m40.488s

1.874s

19

24

Scott Redding

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m40.536s

1.922s

15

25

Xavier Simeon

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m40.663s

2.049s

17

