Jeremy Stephens pumped Conor McGregor part of BKFC ownership: 'He's the Fertittas to the Dana White'

The history books will show it. There's no love lost between [autotag]Jeremy Stephens[/autotag] and [autotag]Conor McGregor[/autotag].

Could McGregor's addition to the BKFC ownership group be the start of the beautiful friendship? Well, maybe it's not time to go that far. But the respect certainly projects from at least one end of the negotiating table.

"It's f*cking awesome," Stephens told MMA Junkie when speaking of McGregor's jumping on board with BKFC. "I feel like he's the Fertittas to the Dana White. He's the money behind the driving force. Anything Conor touches, it's gold. He brings a lot of eyes to the brand. One thing you can say about him is you can tell he really believes in this creative, psychotically-skilled BKFC, is really what it is. I feel like they're going to start signing real, legit fighters who are going to have an opportunity to come over here and really do big, big business here in bareknuckle. I feel he sees it the way we see it. It's a growing sport. You can't really mess around. You've got to be real creative in your craft."

Stephens is of course referring to Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta, the financial catalysts behind the rise of the UFC. David Feldman would be the White, in Stephens' scenario.

The match makes financial sense, yes, but also seems to be a perfect branding opportunity, as well, Stephens explained. In a world full of unique fist-fighters, McGregor blends right into the BKFC model.

"He comes from that type of... over there in Ireland, he's kind of a street guy," Stephens said. "He's tough. I'm sure he's been in some street fights."

Stephens smiled as he continued, "Well, he has been. We saw him hit an old man one time. So, he's been in some street fights. He loves it, dude. It's awesome to see him behind this and writing these checks."

It's been nearly a decade since "Who the fook is that guy?" was exclaimed by McGregor in an all-time-memorable press conference moment in 2016. The two continued their rivalry on social media in the years that followed, but the public trash talk has largely fizzled since.

Since the BKFC ownership addition, Stephens said he hasn't spoken to McGregor, who is known to frequently direct message some of the roster's competitors with feedback and ideas.

That could change, either online or in person, as Stephens is set for his sophomore bareknuckle bout on Sept. 6 at BKFC 65 at Maverik Center in Salt Lake City. There's always a chance McGregor could be in attendance.

"Business is business. We'll see the vibes when he gets there," Stephens said of how an encounter with McGregor could go. "I just go based on vibes. But as of right now, he's behind it. He's writing the checks. He's keeping the business afloat, so I have nothing but gratitude for that. Like I said, Conor brings a lot of eyes. I fought on the cards UFC 189, flying kneed Bermudez. These Irish fans were some of the best fans in the world. They were buying my family and I drinks and chanting all night, singing, shutting the bar down. That was like that at 189 when I threw the flying knee. They're the best fans in the world. Conor (is a) big name, big eyes. Like I said, big, big business here in bareknuckle.

Stephens (1-0) battles Bobby Taylor (6-2) in an effort to maintain the unbeaten professional stint he began with a December debut victory vs. Jimmie Rivera. Fans should buckle up, according to "Lil Heathen."

"Fast hands, fast feet, ferocious head movement, skills, psychotic skills that are paying the bills," Stephens said. "You're going to see entertainment. You're going to see some blood. You're going to see some gore."

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Jeremy Stephens pumped Conor McGregor part of BKFC ownership: 'He's the Fertittas to the Dana White'