Jeremy Scott x Hyundai Create Haute Couture From Used Car Parts

Former Moschino designer Jeremy Scott hasn't confirmed what his latest moves might be, but for now, the American icon is teaming up with Hyundai to reimagine used car parts as haute couture.

Commemorating the fourth annual Re:Style campaign, Scott's collaboration channels his trademark dynamic and effervescent style to upcycle what would have been trash. "When Hyundai approached me, I felt both honored and challenged. I love the idea of crafting something with materials that I've never used before. Leftover tail light and seatbelts were definitely a first, but it shows that with creativity you can breathe new life into anything," Scott shares in an exclusive press release. "I think the goal is to let the designs themselves speak to the beauty of our planet and the mission to protect and preserve it."

Discarded car parts, like wheels are fixed into oversized bows, resulting in futuristic dresses, while sideview mirrors are transformed into glittering gowns. Car wires are shaped into a breathtaking and colorful strapless ensemble, proving that inspiration can be found anywhere with a creative point of view. The collaboration also highlights The Hyundai Motor Company's dedication to eco-friendly manufacturing and speaking to customers who are mindful of their carbon footprint. Re:Style is the latest chapter in its continued mission to be carbon-neutral by 2040 and zero-emissions in its supply chain by 2045.

Take a look at Jeremy Scott x Hyundai's Re:Style collection in the gallery above, which is available to see in Seoul, South Korea until April 9.