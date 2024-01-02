Jeremy Sarmiento: Ipswich Town target loan signing of Brighton winger

Promotion-chasing Ipswich are closing in on the loan signing of Brighton winger Jeremy Sarmiento.

The Seagulls have recalled the Ecuador international from a stint at West Brom, where he made seven starts and 14 substitute appearances.

The plan was always to set up another loan and it appears Ipswich are ready to complete the deal.

Kieran McKenna's side enjoyed an outstanding first half of the campaign and are second in the Championship.

But after a run of five games without a win and only one goal in their past four matches, they are looking to strengthen their attacking options.

Sarmiento has played 14 Premier League games for Brighton, 12 coming from the bench.