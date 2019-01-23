Jeremy Roenick spews the harshest Edmonton Oilers take yet



With they way they’ve been playing and the interesting moves we’ve seen the team’s general manager, Peter Chiarelli, pull the trigger on as of late, there have been plenty of reasons to be hard on the Edmonton Oilers.

The signing of goaltender Mikko Koskinen to a three-year deal earlier this week had people scratching their heads. On top of that, questions about the team’s commitment have become popular for captain Connor McDavid to field in the last few days.

However, nobody (and I mean nobody) has verbally decimated the organization and its players like former NHL star and current NBC Sports broadcaster Jeremy Roenick did on Tuesday night. During second intermission coverage of the Oilers-Red Wings game, the veteran of over 1,500 NHL games decided to let the world know what he thought about the team’s performance.

With McDavid and Co. down 2-0 after forty minutes, he really let them have it.

So accurate pic.twitter.com/cWZQPMGb25 — M I K E Y. P I C K S (@themikeypick) January 23, 2019





Now, it has to noted that Roenick has always had a flair for the dramatic. It’s part of his character when he’s on camera. That, however, doesn’t change the fact that this is quite the rant from a guy that knows a thing or two about success at the NHL level.

“I’m boggled that this is a professional hockey league team,” he said. “The Edmonton Oilers are so bad. They can’t put two passes together.”

At this point, the 49-year-old was just getting warmed up.

“Their feet and their hands go so much faster than their brains,” he continued. “They have no idea what they’re doing out there and it shows so much.”

After saying that the Oilers were making the lowly Detroit Red Wings look like Stanley Cup champions, he wrapped up with some words that will likely sting more than the rest.

“This team might have, from 18 players, the lowest hockey IQ that I’ve ever seen in a long time… It’s embarrassing.”

Yikes. I hope that Roenick never comes out to watch one of my team’s beer league games.

Edmonton went on to lose the contest 3-2 and have dropped their last three by a combined score of 15-8. Although those three games were played in the last four nights, they were also all at home.

With a record of 23-24-3, they now sit 12th in the Western Conference. Yet, shockingly, they’re still only three points out of a playoff spot.

