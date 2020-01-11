Jeremy Roenick apologizes for 'insensitive comments' that led to NBC Sports suspension

NBC Sports analyst Jeremy Roenick acknowledged that he went "too far" during his appearance on a December episode of "Spittin' Chiclets" — a Barstool Sports podcast — in an apology posted to Twitter on Saturday.

"I want to take this opportunity to apologize to NBC Sports, Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp [and] Anson Carter for some insensitive comments that I made on a recent podcast," Roenick said in a video. "I never meant to offend anyone and I definitely went too far and for that, I deeply regret it."

The former NHLer went on to say he called everyone involved and is "so thankful for their loving and gracious acceptance" of his apology.

"I've always tried to act professional; I've always tried to entertain and this time I went too far and I will make sure in the future that I am mindful of people's feelings, the sensitivities of my coworkers and all of you, my loving fans."

NBC Sports suspended Roenick indefinitely on Dec. 23 for his comments. He remains suspended from the network.

During the episode, the TV personality discussed the physical appearances of coworkers Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter. While on the air, Roenick reminisced on a vacation he took with Tappen and his wife in Portugal, referring to the women as 'blonde bombshells' and said they looked 'f—ing smoking' when relaxing by the pool.

"Ass and boobs everywhere, it's great. It's great," Roenick said about his wife and Tappen. "By the way, if you're going to go [on vacation] with two blondes, go someplace in the summer where the pool is at."

Despite podcast co-host Paul Bissonnette's attempts at diverting the conversation, Roenick continued to discuss his attraction to Tappen.

"I play it off like we're going to bed together every night, the three of us," Roenick said. "My wife and Kathryn are very close friends and they scream and yell at me but listen, it's worth the yelling. It's no question. Absolutely. Now, if it ever came to fruition that would really be good, but it's never going to happen." He also called Tappen "one of the most professional sports personalities I know" and one of his favorite people in the world.

The day following his suspension, the Associated Press' Stephen Whyno reported a statement from Tappen saying, “While Jeremy and I continue to be good friends, what he said was unacceptable, especially among workplace colleagues. I do not condone his comments.”

Roenick referred to Sharp, an NBC Sports analyst who retired from the NHL in 2018, as "so beautiful" and claimed "it's totally the opposite [of beautiful]" when Carson or himself appear on the broadcast. He referenced his comments about sleeping with his wife and Tappen again regarding Sharp and said “I’d have to think about it if [Sharp] asked me . . . I wouldn’t say no right away."

Roenick played 20 years in the NHL with the Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings. He retired in 2009 and joined NBC Sports as an analyst in 2010.