Jeremy Roenick apologizes for inappropriate comments about co-workers

Roenick made the comments on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For tasteless comments made on the Dec. 19 episode of the Spittin Chiclets podcast, Jeremy Roenick has released an apology video on his Twitter account.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Roenick was initially suspended without pay from NBC Sports just four days after the episode’s release.

“I never meant to offend anyone and I definitely went too far,” Roenick said in the video. “For that, I deeply regret it. I’ve called everybody involved and I’m so thankful for their loving and gracious acceptance of my apology, and that includes my family and friends.”

During the episode, Roenick made a series of inappropriate comments about co-workers Kathryn Tappen, Anson Carter and Patrick Sharp.

He described a vacation to Portugal with Tappen and his wife. During the story, he made comments about his fellow hockey broadcaster’s appearance and joked about the three of them sleeping together.

“I play it off like we’re all going to bed together every night, the three of us,” Roenick said while describing at least one occasion when someone came up to him to ask if the three of them were together on the podcast last month. “If it really came to fruition, that would really be good, but it’s never going to happen.”

In the video, Roenick continued to apologize for going beyond the appropriate boundaries.

“I’ve always tried to act professional,” the 49-year-old said. “I’ve always tried to entertain, and this time I went too far. And I will make sure in the future that I’m mindful of people’s feelings, the sensitivity of my co-workers and of all you, my loving fans. I hope to see you on the air soon and I hope you accept my apologies.”

Story continues

There has been no new information regarding his suspension from NBC Sports.

Roenick played 20 years in the NHL between the Chicago Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings. In 2009 he retired, joining NBC Sports as an analyst in 2010.

NHL Yahoo Cup

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports