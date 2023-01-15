Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Premieres amid Star's Recovery from Snowplow Accident

Christina Dugan Ramirez
·3 min read
Pictured: Jeremy Renner as Mike of the Paramount+ series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Marni Grossman/ViacomCBS ©2021 MTV Entertainment Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Marni Grossman/ViacomCBS Jeremy Renner in Mayor of Kingstown

The wait is over for the highly-anticipated second season of Mayor of Kingstown.

The first episode of season two premiered on Sunday as the show's main star, Jeremy Renner, continues to recover from a Jan. 1 snowplow accident that left him in "critical but stable condition."

Renner, 51, has portrayed Mike McLusky on the series — which follows a family of power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the only thriving industry is the business of incarceration — since its November 2021 premiere.

RELATED: Jeremy Renner Speaks Out for First Time Since Accident, Shares Photo from Hospital Bed

Pictured: Jeremy Renner as Mike in Mayor of Kingstown streaming on Paramount +. Photo Credit: James Minchin/Paramount + ©2021 Paramount+, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
James Minchin/Paramount + Jeremy Renner in Mayor of Kingstown

The premiere episode came about after Renner sustained blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after being involved in a snowplow accident on his property in Reno, Nevada, and was airlifted to a hospital. He underwent surgery on Jan. 2, and afterward, he remained in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition at the time.

A rep told PEOPLE on Jan. 3 that Renner was "moving snow from his driveway on Sunday so that his family members could depart his home after spending New Years together. He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbor's home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours and there had been a large snowfall."

"So he was helping everyone in trying to clear out the snow so people could get out," they added.

RELATED: Jeremy Renner Has 'Extensive' Injuries Following New Year's Day Snowplow Accident

In another statement, Renner's rep said, "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

RELATED VIDEO: Mark Ruffalo Asks Fans to Pray for 'Speedy Recovery' of 'Brother' Jeremy Renner

Some of Renner's Mayor of Kingstown costars were quick to offer their support following the news.

"Sending every positive thought to my brother in arms Jeremy Renner and his family ❤️ @jeremyrenner," Hugh Dillon, who plays detective Ian Ferguson in the series, wrote on Instagram.

"All hands on deck! Need BIG LOVING HEALING prayers for my brotha from anotha. 🙏🙏🙏," Taylor Handley, who portrays Kyle McLusky, added in his own statement.

RELATED:  Mark Ruffalo Asks Fans to Pray for 'Speedy Recovery' of 'Brother' Jeremy Renner

On Jan. 3, Renner broke his silence on the accident, sharing a photo from his hospital bed on Instagram.

"Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he wrote in the caption.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Renner, who celebrated his 52nd birthday in the hospital Jan. 7, is on the mend following the accident, but he faces "a long road to recovery."

"Jeremy is making positive progress," continued the source, echoing a sentiment from Renner's sister Kym, who also told PEOPLE that the star of The Avengers was "crushing all progress goals."

Besides Mayor of Kingstown, Renner is best known for playing Avengers hero Hawkeye in the popular Marvel movies, as well as roles in 2012's The Bourne Legacy, 2013's American Hustle and 2015's Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation. He earned Academy Award nominations for his performances in The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010).

