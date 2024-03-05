Jeremy Renner Works Out with Large Dumbbells in Basement Gym: 'Get Better Everyday'

The update comes nearly 14 months after the actor broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries following his snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner is staying focused.

The actor, 53, shared a photo of himself working out in a basement gym nearly 14 months after breaking more than 30 bones and undergoing multiple surgeries following his near-fatal snowplow accident.

"Putting in the work ... One way street here, get better everyday," wrote Renner on top of the Instagram Story upload on Tuesday.

The photo showed Renner wearing a grey cap, shirt, and shorts as he looked away from the camera while picking up two large dumbells.

Since his life-threatening Jan. 1, 2023 incident, Renner has routinely shared updates about his physical therapy and recovery process on Instagram.

Last March, he shared a video of himself walking on a treadmill. A month later, he posted a video of himself working out with dumbbells after getting encouragement from his 10-year-old daughter, Ava Berlin Renner. By May, he shared that he could walk without a walker.

At the start of the new year, Renner returned to the set of Mayor of Kingstown to work on its third season. He told PEOPLE that working again made him a "a little bit scared" but "excited."

"I don't know if I'm looking forward to it. Again, I try to just do everything kind of step by step here. That's one foot in front of the other one. Then you're walking, I think I'm excited when I'm there and I get in a rhythm there," Renner told PEOPLE. "I'm excited about the character and, of course, all the people involved and all that in the storyline, but for me, I'm just tentative of confidence in work."

Last month, Renner made a surprise appearance at the 2024 People's Choice Awards to present the award for TV performance of the year.

"Gotta say, it feels good to be back. This year's been a heck of a journey and I'm happy to be here with you, the fans," he said before announcing the winner.

