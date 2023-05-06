Jeremy Renner Updates Injury Recovery Efforts In Two Upbeat Instagram Messages

Jeremy Renner is getting stronger each day, as registered in the two Instagram videos he shared today.

The 52-year-old star of “Mayor of Kingstown,” “The Avengers” and “Hawkeye” continues to train in his comeback from a January 1 accident that saw a 14,000-pound snow plow fall on him, breaking more than 30 bones.

“UPDATE: I’ve decided to push through the pain of progress (this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive,” Renner said in the post’s caption.

“The body is miraculous…. Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc.),” Renner added. “Encouraged after this warm up to press on (don’t tell my PT). 😂.”

Renner’s clip showed him using a pulley connected to a machine to work his leg muscles. He hopped sideways in a squat, then did a few sets of pull-ups with the pulley. He also ran and did a few more stretches before the video concluded.

In a separate post, he’s shown using a walker before cutting to himself striding smoothly along as he attempts his comeback to normal motion.

The videos drew cheers in the comments, including a message from Ryan Reynolds, who wrote , “That’s the stuff!!!❤️❤️❤️.”

