Jeremy Renner Told Marvel to 'Recast' Hawkeye or Give Him More Time with Daughter Ava

Marvel Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye

Jeremy Renner has adjusted his priorities since becoming a father.

The two-time Academy Award nominee, 50, recalled giving Marvel an ultimatum after his daughter Ava Berlin, 8½, was born in 2013, telling Men's Health he spent a year and a half commuting from London to Los Angeles for weekend visits, sometimes only getting to see her for a few hours.

"It taught me how to have the nuts to say, 'Everyone, f--- off. It's my time with my daughter,'" Renner explained, adding that he wasn't concerned with keeping his role as Clint Barton (a.k.a. Hawkeye). "I said, 'Fine, recast me. I'm going to be here with my daughter.' It was pretty gnarly."

He now requires weekend visits with Ava for every project he takes. "Acting and everything else goes out the window until my daughter says, 'I want to hang out with my friends, and I don't want to be around you so much, Daddy,'" Renner said.

Renner raved about Ava, of whom he shares joint custody with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco. "I never knew that resting face I have could be beautiful. It's not on me. It is on her, on Ava," he said.

jeremy-renner.jpg

Jeremy Renner/Instagram

The Wind River actor went through a tumultuous split with Pacheco after she filed for divorce in December 2014, less than a year after they tied the knot that January.

Although the divorce was finalized in 2015, Pacheco filed a request for sole legal and physical custody of Ava in 2019. Soon after, she accused him of drug use and threatening to kill her, which Renner's lawyer told PEOPLE was a "one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind."

"The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy," the attorney added. Last year, Renner accused Pacheco of misappropriating nearly $50,000 from Ava's trust fund.

Renner shows off his paternal side in the upcoming Disney+ limited series Hawkeye, his first solo outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He takes on a sinister force from his past, alongside Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, the self-proclaimed "world's greatest archer," whom Hawkeye takes under his wing.

"That was always my role. Outside of acting in the thing, I was protecting her and giving her the CliffsNotes on how it goes with this kind of filmmaking: Green screen, superhero life, all that stuff," Renner told Entertainment Weekly in July of working with Steinfeld, 24. "I just wanted to protect her, because there's a lot of physical stuff. She's a wonderful actress, a wonderful human, and I can't wait to see all the cool stuff that she's able to do."

Hawkeye premieres Nov. 24 on Disney+.