Jeremy Renner Thanks 'Renowned' Medical Team, Rings In Birthday In ICU

Kimberley Richards
·2 min read
Jeremy Renner at Marvel Studios' Los Angeles Premiere of
Jeremy Renner at Marvel Studios' Los Angeles Premiere of

Jeremy Renner at Marvel Studios' Los Angeles Premiere of "Hawkeye" on Nov. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. Renner is recovering from a snowplow accident that happened on New Year's Day.

On Friday, Jeremy Renner thanked the intensive care unit medical staff at the hospital where he is recovering after he was seriously injured in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.

The Marvel star posted a picture on his Instagram story that featured him in his hospital bed surrounded by medical staff.

“Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” he wrote in a text overlay on the image.

Renner also reposted a video by The Base Chicago, an academic and athletic school program, that showed a group of people dancing on a stage and holding letter signs that read “J Renner” while 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” played in the background.

The video was made in honor of Renner’s birthday on Jan. 7.

“Sending a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to @jeremyrenner,” the organization captioned the post.

Renner shared his appreciation in the comments section of the post, writing, “I love you all sooooo much!!!! Thank you. You’ve made my spirits sing!!!!”

The Base Chicago shared a photo of Renner wearing a hoodie with the group’s logo in a post sending him well wishes on Friday. The actor is featured in several previous posts by the organization.

Renner is featured in a group photo posted on the organization’s Instagram in June with the caption, “There’s more than one #superhero in this photo.”

The Base Chicago posted a photo of the actor having lunch with the group in April.

“Appreciate you stopping by @thebasechicago and uplifting our kids,” the caption read.

Renner underwent surgery on Monday after he was injured while plowing snow on his Reno, Nevada, property. He was airlifted to a local hospital after suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” his representative said in a statement to People.

The actor shared a video he took of himself while recovering in the ICU on Thursday. The video showed someone gently shampooing his hair.

“ICU Spa moment to lift my spirits,” he wrote in a text overlay shown in the video. “Thank you, mama, thank you, sister, thank you all for your love.”

