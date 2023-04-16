Jeremy Renner Thanks Hospital Staff Who 'Saved My Life' With Touching Visit

Jeremy Renner is showing his appreciation to the hospital staff that nursed him back to health after his near-fatal New Year’s Day snow plow accident.

The “Avengers” star shared photos of himself spending time with the medical staff at Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, on his Instagram Story Friday.

Praising the “amazing” hospital staff, he wrote, “I got to revisit the amazing group of people who saved my life,” on a flick of himself and the medical workers alongside prayer hands and red heart emojis.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe alum also posted another photo of him posing next to a surgeon, writing, “Thank you.” A final image showed him standing with his cane in front of the medical center’s sign, with another dose of prayer hand emojis.

The incident left him critically injured after a 7-ton snow plow crushed him while he was trying to help his nephew with a car issue at his Nevada home. The actor broke multiple bones and suffered a collapsed lung and pierced liver in the accident.

Renner has been vocal about his healing journey over the months, often sharing “recovery updates” with his fans.

Last month, the bow-toting “Hawkeye” actor offered yet another update, posting a clip of himself walking on an assisted treadmill during a recent physical therapy session.

I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will. #minduful#intended#recoverypic.twitter.com/TuDFSMVJHY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) March 26, 2023

The two-time Oscar nominee was spotted earlier this week walking side-by-side with his 10-year-old daughter Ava at the premiere of his upcoming Disney+ series “Rennervations.” The moment marked his first major public appearance since his life-threatening accident.

Story continues

Renner first teased his new series on Instagram just weeks after his accident.

“We are so very excited to share the #rennervations show with you all on @disneyplus coming very soon!!!,” Renner wrote on his Instagram post in February alongside a photo from the show. “We are coming to YOU, all across the globe… I hope you’re ready!!!”

Related...