Jeremy Renner Talks Returning to MCU After 'Harrowing' Recovery from Snowplow Accident: 'I'll Be Ready'

"If they want me, they could have me," Renner said of his Marvel castmates, adding that "it would be something"

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection Jeremy Renner as Marvel hero Hawkeye

Jeremy Renner is itching to pick up his Hawkeye bow again!

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the actor — who was injured in a near-fatal snowplow accident on Jan. 1, 2023 — gave an update on whether fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can expect him to return as bow-wielding superhero Hawkeye.

"I'm always game,” Renner, 53, said of reprising his Avengers role. “I'm gonna be strong enough, that's for sure. I'll be ready.”

The Hawkeye star also said that his MCU costars have been a source of support as he undergoes the “harrowing” recovery from the accident, which left him with more than 30 broken bones.

“All those guys come to my bedside,” the actor told ET. “They've been with me all along through this recovery, so... if they want me, they could have me. It would be something."

Jeremy Renner/Instagram Jeremy Renner in the hospital following his Jan. 1, 2023 snowplow accident.

Elsewhere in the interview, Renner gave a health update, revealing that he is doing “probably 90 percent of all the things I needed to be doing.”

“I'll do whatever I can... whatever it takes to get better, to get stronger,” he continued. “It's a one-way street, this recovery. The rest of my life is about health and wellness. Recovery will be part of the rest of my life, so I look forward to it, man. There's always something to do to get better, be stronger, be happier, be healthier, and that's what I look forward to."

He also told the outlet that it’s difficult to do anything but take things day by day.

“It's hard for me to look back, to be honest with you,” he said. “It's hard for me to look forward. I focus on now and this next step in front of me, 'cause there's always another obstacle for me right now.”

Renner also expressed gratitude for not only his Marvel costars, but also everyone who has been by his side these past 13 months.

"I can't believe I'm sitting here right now,” he said. “I'm very grateful. I'm very happy that I'm moving forward in life, and I'm happy to share this life with the amazing people who I love.”

David M. Benett/WireImage The cast of Marvel film 'The Avengers: Age Of Ultron.'

Last month, Renner shouted out one of his fellow MCU actors — and The Hurt Locker costar — Anthony Mackie for his support during the tumultuous time following his accident, which resulted from him trying to save his nephew from being run over by a snowplow.

"One of the first people at my hospital bed was Anthony Mackie. This accident. He was in Vegas," Renner recalled on SiriusXM's This Life of Mine with James Corden.

"He shot over, and he's the first person I saw when I woke up,” Renner added of Mackie, 45.

Discussing his relationship with the actor, the Mayor of Kingstown star said that while they “don't talk all the time," they will always share a special bond.

“We're not, like, hanging out all the time, because the problem with having, you know, actor friends, everyone's so busy and now we're all parents and we never see each other,” he added of Mackie. “We rarely talk to each other, but the connectedness that we have is an always thing."

