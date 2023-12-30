Jeremy Renner Surprises Reno Hospital 1 Year After Near-Fatal Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner will never forget the doctors, nurses and first responders who saved his life.

The “Avengers” star suffered a near-fatal accident on New Year’s Day 2023 while using a snowplow to dig a relative’s car out of heavy Nevada snow. The plow ran over the actor, breaking more than 30 of his bones.

Renner said this week that he celebrated his year of recovery by dropping in on the Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, to thank the people who saved him. The 52-year-old announced his visit Friday on Instagram and didn’t arrive at the clinic empty-handed.

“Rollin through Reno, NV with joy, blessings, and [pizza]!!!!” Renner wrote. “Stopped by to see kids/superheroes, first responders, and doctors, nurses and staff at Renown hospital. Paying my respects and celebrating love, life and the blessings it brings to us all.”

The California native concluded by thanking “this community” for “keeping me here,” and said he is “forever in your debt with gratitude.”

The harrowing accident certainly required the quick thinking and dedicated efforts of professionals. Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a press conference in January that Renner’s plow was stuck, and that when the actor tried to remove the vehicle, which weighed at least seven tons, it began to roll. Renner tried to commandeer it, only to be run over.

The “Hurt Locker” and “Mayor of Kingstown” actor, who has since spoken about the accident in terrifying detail, was airlifted to the hospital in “critical but stable condition.” He underwent multiple surgeries this year, and chronicled his recovery on social media.

Renner, who also sings, plans to mark the first anniversary of the accident with a song, “Wait,” which will be available to stream and purchase Jan. 1.

