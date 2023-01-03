Jeremy Renner Out of Surgery After Suffering 'Blunt Chest Trauma and Orthopedic Injuries' from Accident

Daniela Avila
·2 min read
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.

Jesse Grant/Getty

Jeremy Renner underwent surgery Monday after a snowplow accident.

After sustaining injuries on his property in Reno, Nevada, on New Year's Day, the actor was taken into surgery on Monday.

In a statement sent to PEOPLE, Renner's representative says, "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

The statement adds, "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Local authorities said the Marvel Cinematic Universe star, 51, was airlifted to a hospital following the incident.

RELATED: Jeremy Renner Has 'Extensive' Injuries Following New Year's Day Snowplow Accident

"At approximately 9:00am on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada," according to a news release.

"Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital," the statement continued.

Following the incident, a rep told PEOPLE that "his family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

Shortly after, a source told PEOPLE on Monday that Renner's injuries were "extensive," while a rep said he remained in "critical but stable condition."

The Mayor of Kingstown actor was the only party involved in the incident, according to authorities. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances.

Renner is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Thor (2011) and The Avengers (2012). He most recently played the character in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Renner was nominated for an Academy Award for his performances in The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010). He has also appeared in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), American Hustle (2013) and Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015).

Renner and his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco are parents to daughter Ava Berlin, 9.

In March 2022, Renner shared a heartfelt tribute to his daughter for her ninth birthday. The actor posted a throwback photo on Instagram of himself holding Ava as a newborn, sweetly calling her his priority. "Happy Birthday to my number one #proudpapa," he captioned the post.

