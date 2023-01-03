Jeremy Renner Suffered ‘Blunt Chest Trauma’ From Accident, Remains in ‘Critical but Stable Condition’ After Surgery

Actor Jeremy Renner underwent surgery on Monday for “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” sustained from a “weather-related accident.” He is now out of surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition, his representative told TheWrap.

Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families, the rep added. “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Renner suffered injuries from a weather-related accident on Sunday while plowing snow. Further details about the accident have not been confirmed.

Renner lives in the Reno, Nevada region near Lake Tahoe, which was hit hard by a major winter storm over New Year’s Eve weekend. Thousands of residents were left without power though the full extent of the storm’s impact is not known. The storm comes just days after the bomb cyclone called Winter Storm Eliot hammered the eastern United States, killing 62 people.

The two-time Oscar nominee has lived in the area since at least 2021 and has publicly discussed efforts to build an additional fire station to assist with the high fire risk.

Renner currently stars on the Paramount+ drama “Mayor of Kingstown,” which debuted in November 2021, and recently reprised his Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Hawkeye (aka Clint Barton) in the 2021 Disney+ series “Hawkeye.”

The second season of “Mayor of Kingstown” premieres on Jan. 13. The series was co-created by “Yellowstone” mastermind Taylor Sheridan, who also directed Renner in the 2017 film “Wind River.”

