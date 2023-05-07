Jeremy Renner Shows Workout Regimen as Road to Recovery Continues: ‘The Body Is Miraculous’ (Video)

Four months later after being crushed by a 14-thousand-pound snowplow, actor Jeremy Renner showed off his workout routine on his road to recovery, as he posted a video of him exercising on Instagram.

In the video, Renner is seen wearing a black hoodie with grey shorts doing numerous squats and other lower body workouts.

“UPDATE: I’ve decided to push through the pain of progress(this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive,” Renner wrote. “The body is miraculous…. Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc ) .Encouraged after this warm up to press on ( don’t tell my PT).”

In separate post, Renner shared a video showing him walking and captioned it, “My PT made this for reference and to remember, you cannot walk unless you take one step at a time! #onefootinfrontoftheother“

In January, Renner was injured on New Year’s day when his snowplow turned over and crushed him. The actor broke 31 bones and had blunt chest trauma and was hospitalized for several weeks.

Since being released from the hospital and beginning his road to recovery, Renner celebrated the premiere of his Disney+ series “Rennervations,” earlier this month.

Before the premiere, Renner did sit-down interviews with both Diane Sawyer and Jimmy Kimmel.