Jeremy Renner Says He's a 'Lucky Man' on 1-Year Anniversary of ICU Release After Near-Fatal Snowplow Accident

"I hold my promise to be better, be stronger, and grow to surpass potential," the actor wrote on Instagram

Jeremy Renner/Instagram Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner is celebrating life.

The actor, 53, marked the one-year anniversary of his release from the ICU after his near-fatal snowplow accident that took place on Jan. 1, 2023, with a poignant promise to his fans.

"I was reminded that love, good will, hard work and a legion of good humans are getting me through every day … thank you , bless you …. And as always, I hold my promise to be better, be stronger, and grow to surpass potential…. Bless you all ❤️🙏🏼❤️," Renner wrote Instagram.

Jeremy Renner/Instagram Jeremy Renner marks milestone on Instagram

The social media post included a photo of Renner wearing workout attire as he smiled while carrying a water bottle and tote bag. He shared the same image on his Instagram Story, expressing that he is a "lucky man" and was reminded of the milestone by a friend.

Many of his followers thanked him for being a source of inspiration, including Anil Kapoor, who wrote, "🔥🔥🔥 looking great 🙌🙌🙌 you have inspired the world Jeremy ❤️."

After breaking more than 30 bones and undergoing multiple surgeries, gratitude has been an emotion Renner has expressed throughout his ongoing road to recovery.

While making his first public appearance since the accident at the red carpet premiere of his Disney+ series Rennervations in April, he told PEOPLE that his thankfulness was unmatchable.

Jeremy Renner/Instagram Jeremy Renner visits the hospital where he was treated during the holidays

"I'm overflowing with gratitude and excitement unlike [anything] I've felt in a very, very long time, you know? Because it's not a movie that I'm promoting, It's not a show, it's my, it's my life, man, this is what I do," he said while attending the event with his daughter Ava Berlin Renner.

The Hurt Locker actor marked his birthday on Sunday with a sweet Instagram photo of the 10-year-old presenting him with a cake. In a reflective New Year's post, he credited her as "reason number one" for his strength amid his recovery journey.

He has opened up with his fans about many milestones, including getting back into the driving seat of his snowplow and regaining his physical strength.

While returning to the set of Mayor of Kingstown for the first time since the accident on Wednesday, he got candid with his fans about feeling nervous.

Jeremy Renner/Instagram Jeremy Renner shares an on-set selfie

"Day one on set … nervous today Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans," he wrote on Instagram.



