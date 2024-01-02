Jeremy Renner Reveals His Mom 'Really Wanted to Burn’ His Snowplow After Near-Fatal Accident

The actor said he is "forever sorry" to his family for the incident, which happened on Jan. 1, 2023 at his home in Reno, Nevada

Theo Wargo/Getty Jeremy Renner at a special fan screening for 'Hawkeye' in New York

Jeremy Renner is reflecting on his family’s reaction to his near-fatal snowplow accident.

During an appearance on the Ellen K Morning Show on KOST 103.5 FM on Tuesday — a year and a day on from the Jan. 1, 2023 incident — the actor, 52, revealed how his mother Valerie “really wanted to burn this snowcat” following his accident.

“I was like, ‘No mom we’re not, I need that thing to get in and out of the driveway [laughs], or we’re getting get stuck there,’ ” said Renner, adding that he “understands why” his mom felt that way.

“But we have the power to shift the narrative to shift it into something else,” he continued. “It’s our job to change the narrative and perspective on this because otherwise we can sit and be victims and suffer and be insufferable and have January 1st be not a day to celebrate or that the snowcat’s a bad thing, but no we need all these things, they’re beautiful things.”

The Marvel star also opened up about apologizing to his family when he woke up from the incident, which saw his snowplow run him over while he was helping his nephew get a vehicle out of the snow at his property in Reno, Nevada.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Jeremy Renner and his mother Valerie

“The first thing I said was I was sorry when I woke up because I knew what transpired and damn I know what that might feel like on the other side too, that’s pretty harrowing to make someone feel that terror,” he said. “I’ve seen my daughter get hurt or something and I get enraged in all these emotions when you care for somebody and you love somebody, so I couldn’t imagine what I made people feel that morning.”

Renner, who broke over 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries following the accident, went on to say that he’s “forever sorry” for what happened, adding, “I damaged my family and that’s what I’m sorry for. That’s something they’ll never forget. My poor nephew cannot unsee holding my arm, my eye out of my head and me struggling to breathe my next breath. I put those images in him that he can’t unsee and for that I’m so sorry.”

“My poor mom, and my poor sister, they had to go through a whole lot on that road to recovery back, it was pretty tough on them, but we’ve all come through,” he added.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Level 8 Jeremy Renner attends the Level 8 Grand Opening Party in Los Angeles

Days before his radio appearance, the Mayor of Kingstown star also appeared on CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast on Sunday evening and spoke about his road to recovery.

When asked by co-host Anderson Cooper what got him through his "unbelievable battle," Renner replied, "I'm just so blessed that I have so many things to live for, brother. I have a giant family, I have a 10-year-old daughter, [and] I would've disappointed and really messed up a lot of people's lives if I would've passed, and so there's a lot for me to get better for."

"There was a lot for me to fight for, and recovery was just a one-way road in my mind,” he continued. “My recovery became relief for me, because I knew I could give relief to my family, my daughter and all those that I really affected. And my poor nephew, who was there with me on that day, I gave him images that he can never unsee, but I know that my healing would be healing for him."

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Jeremy Rener and daughter Ava attend the Los Angeles premiere of 'Rennervations'

The following day, Renner also called his daughter Ava Berlin, who he shares with ex Sonni Pacheco, “reason number for my recovery,” in a heartfelt post shared on Instagram.

"I asked her to 'wait for me' when I first saw her January 14 as I arrived home," he wrote. "As I got better, she got better, less afraid. There is simply no better motivator to recover than to heal your family and friends."

"With gratitude always, thank you all for your love and support this last full year," he continued. "I needed every ounce of goodwill and prayer 🙏🏼."

