Jeremy Renner’s neighbour saved his life after snow plow accident, report says

Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition after a snowplough accident in Nevada over the weekend.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow earlier today,” a spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday night.

Mr Renner is getting “excellent” care, the spokesperson said.

New details are now emerging with TMZ reporting that Mr Renner was ploughing the road around a quarter mile from his home to get his family out after a snowstorm on New Year’s Eve.

The plough, a Snowcat, accidentally ran over one of the actor’s legs, despite a large array of safety features, leading to major blood loss, a neighbour said, the outlet reported.

Another neighbour, a doctor, put a tourniquet on Mr Renner’s legs until the arrival of paramedics. Police arrived at the scene around 8pm on Sunday night, impounding the Snowcat, which the actor has shown himself using on social media.

