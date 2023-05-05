Jeremy Renner making ‘great progress’ following snow plough horror accident

Jeremy Renner attends a premiere for the television series Rennervations (REUTERS)

Jeremy Renner has shared an update on his recovery following his horrifying snow plough accident, saying he is making “great progress.”

The 52-year-old actor posted a photo of his lower body during a physical therapy session, stating that he was in less pain than before.

The Hawkeye star wrote in the social media post: “Lower pain levels mark great progress.”

In another post, he said his body was “miraculous” for how it was recovering, although conceded: “Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints.”

It comes after Renner used a cane and a motorised scooter as he attended his first red carpet event since the accident.

He appeared in person at the premiere of his new Disney+ show Rennervations in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and was cheered by fans as he arrived.

Renner was crushed by his own six-tonne snowploughing machine on January 1 as he tried to help his nephew near to his US home.

The actor broke over 30 bones in the incident and was air-lifted to hospital in Reno, Nevada.

Speaking to US outlet Variety, the actor admitted he looked “a little beat up right now” but said the show was “propelling” him to get better.

“I set out a goal to be walking this carpet. And here I am enjoying it,” he said.

“Otherwise it would have gone to an abyss with no date and lost traction and excitement and I would have been very, very, very frustrated.

“I’m very excited right now because we’re here.”

Speaking about his plans to return to acting, he told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’ll always be busy doing things I love to do.

“I’ll be a little bit more focused on the things that really have value and matter to me … and I’ve got to appreciate my amazing fans because they end up loving the things that I do”.

It comes after the actor appeared on his first late night television programme, Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, in which he was given a standing ovation by audience members.

Kimmel described him as “indestructible” and said there was now “no question” as to who the toughest Avenger was.