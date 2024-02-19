Jeremy Renner Makes People’s Choice Awards Appearance As Presenter: “It Feels Good To Be Back”

Jeremy Renner took the stage of the People’s Choice Awards 2024 as a presenter to hand out the night’s first award.

The appearance at the award ceremony happens amid the Avengers’ year-long recovery process following the snowplow incident at the beginning of 2023.

“The fans rock,” Renner said as he hit the stage. “I gotta say, it feels good to be back. This year’s been a heck of a journey and I’m happy I get to be here with you, the fans, you guys are the best.”

It was a Marvel reunion as host of the night Simu Liu presented Renner, and Loki star Tom Hiddleston received Renner with a standing ovation as he walked onto the stage.

Renner presented Billie Eilish with the TV Performance of the Year award for her work in Swarm.

Watch Renner’s appearance at the PCAs in the video below.

Jeremy Renner presents the first award of the night #PCAs pic.twitter.com/Pr1z4Ds9OF — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 19, 2024

The actor recently talked about his recovery, telling ET he is “probably doing 90 percent of all the things I needed to be doing.”

“I think another six months will be hopefully running [more]…,” he said. “I got to set goals for myself. I’ll do whatever I can… whatever it takes to get better, to get stronger.”

He continued, “It’s a one-way street, this recovery. The rest of my life is about health and wellness. Recovery will be part of the rest of my life, so I look forward to it, man. There’s always something to do to get better, be stronger, be happier, be healthier, and that’s what I look forward to.”

