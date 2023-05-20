Jeremy Renner Jogs, Continuing His Steady Recovery From His Snow Plow Accident
Jeremy Renner is hitting the treadmill, yet more visual evidence that the film and television star is rising from debilitating injuries suffered at the beginning of this year.
Renner has been chronicling his recovery on social media, and posted his latest milestone on Thursday via an Instagram story.
More from Deadline
Ja Morant Suspended By Memphis Grizzlies For Second Gun Incident Captured On Video
Jeremy Renner Updates Injury Recovery Efforts In Two Upbeat Instagram Messages
Jeremy Renner Goes Back To The Hospital To Visit Medical Staff Who "Saved My Life"
“First attempt at a light jog with weight assisted lift for the broken tibia,” he captioned the video. “Pain is progress for me.”
Renner was using an anti-gravity treadmill and was keeping a slow but steady pace.
The exercise is “the new activity that I’m not used to,” and said that “walking and jogging are very different muscle groups.”
Renner is recovering from more than 30 broken bones sustained when a 14,000-pound snow plow fell on him.
While Renner progresses, he did allow that his “leg’s still broken.”
“Thank goodness for the titanium,” he added.
Best of Deadline
Deadline Studio at Cannes Film Festival 2023 - Day 3 - Cate Blanchett, Pedro Almodóvar, Ethan Hawke, Molly Manning Walker & More
Cannes Film Festival Photos Day 4: Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett, Sean Penn & More
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.