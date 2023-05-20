Jeremy Renner Jogs, Continuing His Steady Recovery From His Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner is hitting the treadmill, yet more visual evidence that the film and television star is rising from debilitating injuries suffered at the beginning of this year.

Renner has been chronicling his recovery on social media, and posted his latest milestone on Thursday via an Instagram story.

“First attempt at a light jog with weight assisted lift for the broken tibia,” he captioned the video. “Pain is progress for me.”

Renner was using an anti-gravity treadmill and was keeping a slow but steady pace.

The exercise is “the new activity that I’m not used to,” and said that “walking and jogging are very different muscle groups.”

Renner is recovering from more than 30 broken bones sustained when a 14,000-pound snow plow fell on him.

While Renner progresses, he did allow that his “leg’s still broken.”

“Thank goodness for the titanium,” he added.

