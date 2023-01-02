Jeremy Renner hospitalized after 'traumatic injury' in snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner has been hospitalized after a snow plow accident in Nevada, EW has confirmed.

Around 9 a.m. local time on Jan. 1, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a "traumatic injury" on a highway near Reno, Nev. After arriving, they coordinated transport of Renner, the only individual involved in the incident, to a local hospital via helicopter. The sheriff's office is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident, but did not provide additional details yet.

Representatives for Renner did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment, but ABC reports that the accident occurred while the actor was plowing snow.

Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.

Jesse Grant/Getty Jeremy Renner at the launch event for 'Hawkeye' last November.

Much of the United States has been experiencing extreme examples of cold weather this month. The Reno Gazette Journal reported that thousands of Nevada residents went without power this weekend following heavy snowfall, and the temperature was in the teens on Sunday when Renner's accident occurred.

Renner currently stars in the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, which is set to premiere its second season later this month. He also plays the superhero Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

