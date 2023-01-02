Jeremy Renner Critically Injured in Snow-Plow Accident

Tracy Connor
·1 min read
Theo Wargo/Getty
Theo Wargo/Getty

Actor Jeremy Renner suffered critical injuries while plowing snow on Sunday and was airlifted to a hospital, where he was in stable condition, his spokesperson said.

The Hawkeye and Hurt Locker star is with family and “receiving excellent care,” his rep told Deadline. No other details were released about Renner’s condition or prognosis.

The 51-year-old has a home in the Lake Tahoe area, which is digging out from a monster winter storm, but it was not immediately clear where the “weather-related” accident happened.

Renner frequently posts on social media about his life in the Tahoe area. Five weeks ago, an Instagram post showed him doing donuts in the snow in a Jeep. More recently, he posted a picture of a vehicle buried in snow.

The two-time Oscar nominee is currently starring in the Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown and also enjoying buzz by the inclusion of a hot sauce branded with his name in Glass Onion.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Modesto son Jeremy Renner in critical condition after accident, news sources report

    The incident apparently occurred at the actor’s Reno-area home on Sunday.

  • Jeremy Renner in critical but stable condition after a snow-plowing accident

    Marvel star Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye, is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being involved in a snow-plowing accident Sunday.

  • Viking Orion: Cruise passengers stranded after marine growth halts ship

    The Viking Orion is denied entry to Australia until divers remove the potentially harmful material.

  • ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 8: Craziest Moments and Burning Questions, From Jimmy’s Return to Beth Hitting Jamie in the Head With a Rock

    SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers from the Season 5, Episode 8 episode of “Yellowstone,” “A Knife and No Coin,” which premiered Sunday, Jan. 1 on Paramount Network. Happy New Year! The last time we checked in with the Duttons, it was before Christmas and Jamie was plotting how to impeach his father. On this week’s […]

  • UPDATE 10-Lula takes over in Brazil, slams Bolsonaro's anti-democratic threats

    Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil's president on Sunday, delivering a searing indictment of far-right former leader Jair Bolsonaro and vowing a drastic change of course to rescue a nation plagued by hunger, poverty and racism. In a speech to Congress after officially taking the reins of Latin America's biggest country, the leftist said democracy was the true winner of the October presidential vote, when he ousted Bolsonaro in the most fraught election for a generation. Bolsonaro, who left Brazil for the United States on Friday after refusing to concede defeat, rattled the cages of Brazil's young democracy with baseless claims of electoral weaknesses that birthed a violent movement of election deniers.

  • Security Footage Captures Moment 5.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern California

    A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck northern California on Sunday, January 1, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.This footage by MaKayla S Barnhart shows the moment the quake shook her security cameras in Scotia. The USGS said the earthquake was centered about nine miles southeast of Rio Dell.New Year’s Day’s tremor was the second earthquake to strike the region in less than two weeks. A 6.4-magnitude quake left two people dead on December 20, local media reported. Credit: MaKayla S Barnhart via Storyful

  • Rookie punter Jake Camarda's wild, heads-up play helps save Bucs, Tom Brady's 14th straight playoff berth

    Brady and Mike Evans were the stars on Sunday. But Camarda played a strong supporting role with the division on the line.

  • Four human skulls wrapped in tin foil discovered at Mexican airport

    Four human skulls have been discovered inside a package at a Mexican airport that was headed to the US by courier. A statement from the National Guard said the skulls were found wrapped in aluminium foil inside a cardboard box after being detected by X-ray equipment at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico. It added the package had been sent from the western coastal state of Michoacan and was on the way to an address in Manning, South Carolina.

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Connor McDavid shines as Oilers pound Kraken 7-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Friday night. Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice as Edmonton won for the third time in four games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Darnell Nurse finished with a goal and an assist. McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games, matching his career best. He has 16 goals and 21 assists during the stretch. Brandon Tanev and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle in its thi

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Hellebuyck props up Jets in 2-1 win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Neal Pionk and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets pushed past the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Saturday night. Connor Hellebuyck had 31 saves for the Jets (23-13-1) who have won two in a row. Klim Kostin replied for the Oilers (20-16-2) who had a two-game winning streak halted and have lost four straight at home. Edmonton controlled most of the early action, but it was Winnipeg that struck first with a power-play goal with 4:16 remaining in the opening period as

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we