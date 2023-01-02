Jeremy Renner in critical but stable condition after a snow-plowing accident

Kim Willis, USA TODAY
Jeremy Renner is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after a snow-plowing accident.

The Marvel star, who plays ace archer Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the superhero Avengers movies and Disney+ series "Hawkeye," suffered his injuries while plowing Sunday, a representative for the actor told The Associated Press. No further details on the extent of Renner's injuries were available.

A statement shared with multiple outlets, including The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and Deadline, indicated that his family is with him while he receives care. The actor has a home in Nevada, but it's unclear where he was hurt.

USA TODAY has reached our to Renner's representative for confirmation.

Jeremy Renner attends the LA premiere of &quot;Hawkeye&quot; at the El Capitan Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Jeremy Renner attends the LA premiere of "Hawkeye" at the El Capitan Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Renner, 51, currently stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown.” The second season premieres Jan. 15.

He is a two-time Oscar acting nominee for "The Hurt Locker" (in 2010) and "The Town" (in 2011) with roles in the movies "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol" (2011), "American Hustle" (2013) and "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation" (2015), .

In 2017, he revealed he fractured both of his arms while filming a stunt on the set of his movie "Tag."

“I’m sort of a problem solver, you know. There will be an effect to it, but it won’t stop me from doing things that I need to be doing,” Renner said, “I’ll heal fast. I’m doing everything I can to heal faster.”

He made light of finding his Hawkeye moves "a little bit more painful" by the time the TV series rolled around.

“I’m 50 and in tights. I make that (stuff) look good,” he joked in 2021. “It's a blessing, man. I take the job seriously, but never lose sight of how much fun I'm having."

Contributing: The Associated Press and Brian Truitt and Sara M. Moniuszko, USA TODAY

