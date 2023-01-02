Jeremy Renner ‘in Critical but Stable Condition’ After ‘Weather-Related Accident’

Actor Jeremy Renner suffered a “weather related accident” on Sunday, and is currently hospitalized, but his condition is “critical but stable.”

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” the “Avengers” star’s representatives said in a statement provided to TheWrap.

Renner lives in the Reno, Nevada region which was hit by a major winter storm over New Year’s Eve weekend, leaving thousands of local residents without power.

