Jeremy Renner in ‘Critical But Stable’ Condition After Snow Plowing Accident
Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable” condition after a weather related accident.
“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” Renner’s rep confirmed with Variety. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”
Renner, who has starred in multiple Marvel projects as Clint Barton / Hawkeye, is currently starring as the lead in the Taylor Sheridan series “Mayor of Kingstown.”
