Jeremy Renner Breaks Down As He Recalls Writing 'Last Words' To Family Following Snowplough Accident

Jeremy Renner broke down during his first television interview since he was seriously injured in a snowplough accident.

The 52-year-old Hollywood star, known for the Marvel film The Avengers in which he plays the superhero archer Hawkeye, revealed that he wrote his “last words” to his family as he lay in hospital.

The actor broke more than 30 bones after he was accidentally run over by his own six-tonne ploughing machine while trying to help a family member on New Year’s Day this year.

After being airlifted to hospital, he spent time in an intensive care unit (ICU) before revealing he had returned home on 17 January.

A clip of an upcoming interview with ABC News, which sees the actor sitting in a wheelchair in shorts and a jumper, has been released before its airing on Thursday.

In the interview with US broadcaster Diane Sawyer, the actor speaks about being in hospital when he started writing his “last words” to his family in his phone.

“So I’m writing down notes on my phone (which are the) last words to my family,” he says, before breaking down in tears.

A previous clip saw the star reveal he was “awake through every moment” of the incident and the clip also said the programme will feature a recording of the 911 call made in the aftermath of the incident.

The actor’s nephew is also said to be appearing to recall how he found his uncle at the scene.

“If I was there on my own, it would have been a horrible way to die and surely I would have, surely,” Jeremy says.

“But I wasn’t alone, (there) was my nephew, sweet Alex, and the rest of the cavalry came.”

According to a police report, obtained by the PA news agency in January, the actor was helping Alexander Fries free his car from the snow when the plough began to roll down the hill.

The actor was trying to stop the PistenBully vehicle when he was “pulled under” and “run over”, the document said.

Since the incident Jeremy has kept his followers updated on his recovery, which has included using an anti-gravity treadmill and strengthening exercises.

When asked if he would do the type of stunts seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he said: “I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refuelled and refilled with love and titanium.”

Outside of his appearances in the superhero films Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame and Disney+ series Hawkeye, the actor received Academy Awards nods for his roles in The Hurt Locker and The Town.

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story Of Terror, Survival And Triumph will air on 6 April on ABC.

