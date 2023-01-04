Jeremy Renner: Avengers actor thanks fans after being run over by snow plough

Elsa Maishman - BBC News
·2 min read
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner

US actor Jeremy Renner has thanked fans for their support after he was seriously injured by his snow plough.

Sharing a picture of his bruised face on Instagram, Renner said he was "too messed up now to type".

The Avengers star was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after the accident outside his home in Reno, Nevada.

Renner was run over by his own snow plough, which weighs at least 14,330lb (6.5 tonnes) - three times as heavy as a car - the local sheriff said.

He suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries, his publicist said on Monday. At that time he was in a stable but critical condition in intensive care.

In an Instagram post from his hospital bed on Tuesday evening, Renner, 51, wrote: "Thank you all for your kind words. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm-KZ1YPJe7/

The tragic incident happened after a new year storm left around 3ft of fresh snowfall on the ground, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a press conference.

A family member driving Renner's car had got stuck in the snow near his house, the sheriff said. Using his snow plough, Renner successfully towed the car free.

He then got out to talk to his relative, but the snow plough began to move while empty.

Renner was trying to get back into the driver's seat to stop it moving, when the "extremely large" piece of equipment ran him over, Mr Balaam said.

The PistenBully weighs at least 14,330lb, he said. The average weight of a car, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency, is 4,289lb (2 tonnes).

"An eyewitness detailed seeing Mr Renner getting into the PistenBully and not seeing him again until the PistenBully came to a rest in a pile of snow in front of his driveway," Mr Balaam said.

A PistenBully or Snowcat snow plough
A PistenBully or Snowcat snow plough similar to the type owned by Renner

Renner is a "great neighbour" and always uses his snow plough to clear local roads, the sheriff added.

"Throughout the community he has been very generous and he's one of those individuals that most of the time you don't know he's doing it, but he has made a tremendous impact on this community."

At least 60 people in eight states were killed in the new year snowstorm. A day after Renner's accident, news emerged that rally driving champion Ken Block was killed when his snowmobile flipped at his ranch in Utah.

Two-time Oscar nominee Renner is best known for his role as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the Marvel cinematic universe, starring in several Avengers films and in the spin-off television series Hawkeye.

He was nominated for an Academy Award for best actor for his role in The Hurt Locker in 2008, and for best supporting actor in The Town in 2010.

Latest Stories

  • Married couple found dead at Lake County senior living community, police say

    Married couple found dead at Lake County senior living community, police say

  • We Think MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • ‘Shame on you’: Jeremy Renner fans disgusted by people ‘making jokes’ about snow plough accident

    ‘It’s so royally f***ed up that some people are using this awful news about Jeremy Renner to make MCU jokes,’ one wrote

  • Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff

    MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 250-foot drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into San Mateo County Jail after he’s released from a hospital, the highway patrol said in a statement. It wasn't immediately known if Patel has an attorney. “CHP investigators wor

  • Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow-plowing accident, remains in critical but stable condition

    Marvel star Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye, is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being involved in a snow-plowing accident Sunday.

  • Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was helping stranded motorist when he was run over by own vehicle, mayor says

    Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was helping a stranded motorist when he was run over by his own snow plough over the weekend, an official has said. Hillary Schieve, the mayor of the city of Reno in Nevada, said the actor, 51, was trying to help the driver outside his ranch on the side of a snowy mountain when the accident happened on New Year's Day. Renner was left in a "critical but stable condition" with chest and orthopaedic injuries.

  • Harry Styles and Kate Bush among 2022's British best-sellers

    Harry Styles, Cat Burns and Kate Bush scored huge hits, as UK music fans streamed 150 billion songs.

  • Sheriff: No foul play in 'Avengers' star snow tractor injury

    RENO, Nev. (AP) — The serious injuries actor Jeremy Renner suffered while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be a “tragic accident,” the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday. The 51-year-old "Avengers" star was seriously hurt when he was run over by his own snowcat after using it to free a vehicle driven by a family member that became stuck in 3 feet (0.9 meters) of fresh mountain snow on New Year's Day, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Bala

  • Vergennes Police looking for man who broke into Maplefields

    Vergennes Police looking for man who broke into Maplefields

  • Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, posts first selfie after snow plow accident

    Actor Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel "Avengers" movies and was hospitalized after a traumatic injury while plowing snow, was recovering on Tuesday and posted an image on his Instagram account thanking his fans for their wishes. Renner's publicist and local officials said on Monday that he was in critical but stable condition after his accident on New Year's Day. Renner, 51, was nominated for an Academy Award for best actor for his work in the 2008 film "The Hurt Locker," which also won the Oscar for best picture.

  • Jeremy Renner offers health update after accident

    Marvel star Jeremy Renner has offered a health update, after reportedly being in "critical but stable condition" following a snow plow accident on Sunday.

  • Elon Musk cuts Twitter expenses by falling behind on bills

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk is trying to slash expenses at Twitter as close to zero as possible while his personal wealth shrinks — and this apparently has included falling behind on rent payments at the company's offices. Twitter owes $136,260 in overdue rent on its offices on the 30th floor of a building in downtown in San Francisco, according to a lawsuit filed by the building's landlord last week. The landlord at 650 California St., which is not Twitter's main San Francisco headquarters,

  • James Marsden Calls ‘Westworld’ Cancellation a ‘Disappointment': ‘I Wish It Was About More Than Financial Success’

    The HBO series was axed after four seasons despite plans for a fifth

  • Details of Jeremy Renner's accident revealed

    In an effort to combat misinformation, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam described the series of events that led to the snowplow accident involving actor Jeremy Renner.

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Olfosson's 1st NHL goal powers Stars to 5-2 win over Sharks

    DALLAS (AP) — Fredrik Olofsson’s first NHL goal was the eventual winner, and the Dallas Stars beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Saturday night. Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists, and Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist for the Stars, who ran their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jake Oettinger, who made 28 saves, recorded all four wins. Roope Hintz had a short-handed goal with 4:42 to play, and Esa Lindell scored into an empty net with 1:13 left. Olofsson, playing in his thi

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 3 weeks

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games. Williamson was hurt Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has appeared in 29 of the season’s first 37 games for the Pelicans (23-14), who entered Tuesday a game out of first place in the Western C