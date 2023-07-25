Jeremy Renner Announces His Vodka Company, Says His 'Progress' Since Snowplow Accident Made It Possible

“I’m so grateful for the progress I’ve made since the start of this year," Renner said while announcing his ownership in Sweet Grass Vodka

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty, Sweet Grass Vodka

Jeremy Renner is raising a glass to his recovery after his near-tragic snowplow accident.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, the Hawkeye star, 52, shared a post to Instagram revealing his recent involvement with Sweet Grass Vodka, just eight months after his snowplow ran him over, breaking more than 30 bones.

“I’m so grateful for the progress I’ve made since the start of this year which allowed me to move forward with my interest in Sweet Grass Vodka,” the actor writes on his post. “Their mission is rooted in community and shared experience, which is why the second I tried it, I knew I wanted to become a part of it.”

Renner closes out the post writing, “I’m excited for new ventures ahead.”

According to a release from Sweet Grass Vodka, plans are currently underway for Renner to make cross-country appearances during a bottle signing tour.

The Charleston-made potato vodka retails for $26 and is sold in stores in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, South Carolina, and Tennessee and is available for purchase online nationwide.

Anthony Acero/Acerophotos

Related: Cher Launches Her Own Gelato Company 'Cherlato': 'This Is Real'

Over the weekend, Renner also made an appearance at his friend Katie Cazorla's "Superstar Saturdays" comedy show at The HaHa Comedy Club in North Hollywood.

Cazorla, 45, posted photos on Instagram with a radiant-looking Renner decked out in a colorful Aviator Nation shirt, beige linen pants and a baseball cap. Rounding out the smiley group shot were comedian Nikki Glaser and Cazorla's husband, music producer Walter Afanasieff.

"Thank you to the incredible comics, friends and new friends that supported me this weekend! I feel very lucky!" Cazorla captioned the series of shots, with Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix commenting, "Everyone is glowing!"

A source told PEOPLE that Renner "looks so healthy and happy and incredible."

The source said he was "in super good spirits" after his "truly remarkable" recovery.

On Sunday, Renner shared a close-up shot of himself relaxing in a pool.

"Sunday recharge," he wrote. "Replenish."

Jeremy Renner/ Instagram

Related: Blake Lively Admits She ‘Still’ Hosts Lemonade Stands with a Recipe That Inspired Betty Booze

Though the actor has kept up his sense of humor in fan updates since his New Year's Day accident, the father of one went through a very serious ordeal and has repeatedly shown himself working hard on his recovery.

Renner broke over 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries after his snowplow ran him over while he was helping his neighbors clear out the snow following power outages.

On May 19, the Oscar-nominated star shared a video of himself lightly jogging on a Boost Microgravity Treadmill that he wrote was his "first attempt at a light jog" since the accident.

"Pain is progress for me," he captioned a video on his Instagram Story, adding a smiling emoji.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.