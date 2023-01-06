Jeremy Renner accident – update: Marvel star shares hospital video after being ‘completely crushed’ by PistenBully snowplough

Actor Jeremy Renner has undergone two surgeries at a Nevada hospital after suffering serious injuries in a “tragic” snow-ploughing accident.

The Hurt Locker star is “conscious, stable and speaking” and reportedly underwent the surgeries as part of his “long road to recovery”.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” Renner’s family said in their original statement. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

In a press conference on Tuesday (3 January), Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam described how a family member had been driving Renner’s car when it got stuck in the snow.

“He went to retrieve his PistenBully or SnowCat – an extremely large piece of snow-moving equipment – to get his vehicle moving,” Balaam said. “After moving the vehicle from the stuck location Mr Renner got out of the PistenBully to speak to his family member and it started to roll.

“He attempted to try and get into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully, it was at this point that he was run over by the PistenBully.”

The plough accidentally ran over one of the actor’s legs, despite a large array of safety features, leading to major blood loss, a neighbour said.

In his first post since the accident, Renner shared a selfie from his hospital bed with the caption: “Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Renner, 51, was met with an outpouring of support from his fans and Marvel co-stars, including Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi and Chris Pratt.

Jeremy Renner is a ‘great neighbour’, says local sheriff

10:30 , Peony Hirwani

In recent weeks, Jeremy Renner has become known in his Nevada neighbourhood for helping with the mounting snow.

According to Sheriff Darin Balaam, the Hawkeye star is a “great neighbour” and always uses his snow plough to clear local roads.

“Throughout the community, he has been very generous and he’s one of those individuals that most of the time you don’t know he’s doing it, but he has made a tremendous impact on this community,” he told US media.

Renner’s sister Kym issues update on his condition

10:00 , Peony Hirwani

“We are so thrilled with his progress,” Kym told CBS 13 reporter Steve Large. “If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”

09:10 , Jacob Stolworthy

What were the extent of Renner’s immediate injuries?

Immediately after being “crushed” by a snowplough, Renner was apparently still conscious, according to local authorities.

But, a copy of the 911 call log from the accident, recently obtained by TMZ, has revealed further insight into the actor’s immediate injuries.

Read more

911 call log from Jeremy Renner’s accident reveals his upper torso was ‘crushed’

08:50 , Jacob Stolworthy

Why did Renner own a PistenBully?

Although more commonly owned commercially, this type of heavy-duty machinery is becoming trendy for private use, especially in the Colorado mountains.

Renner, in particular, lives in Reno, Nevada, where they experienced extreme snowfall this December. The night before the accident, the area had received three feet of snow.

The New Year’s Eve snowstorm left more than 17,500 homes without power in Washoe County, where Renner resides.

Right before the accident occurred, Renner was clearing snow from driveways around his neighbourhood.

08:31 , Jacob Stolworthy

DC boss James Gunn was among the first celebrities to respond to Renner’s accident

“My heart is with Jeremy Renner,” Gunn wrote on Twitter, next to the prayer hands emoji.

James Gunn says his ‘heart is with Jeremy Renner’ as actor remains in ICU

Details of Jeremy Renner’s snow plough accident revealed in 911 call

07:52 , Peony Hirwani

ICYMI: It has been reported that Jeremy Renner was “completely crushed” after a snow plough ran him over this week.

According to a 911 recording obtained by TMZ, the Marvel star was heard screaming in the background of the call as he was having “extreme difficulty” breathing due to his chest collapsing and his upper torso getting crushed.

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt respond to Marvel co-star Jeremy Renner’s hospital selfie

07:00 , Peony Hirwani

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt lead support for Jeremy Renner after hospital selfie

What are police investigating?

06:23 , Peony Hirwani

Police have announced that the investigation into Renner’s accident is ongoing.

During Sheriff Balaam’s Tuesday (3 January) press conference, he shared that they’re doing what they would normally do after any major accident.

At the moment, the PistenBully is in their possession while they analyse it to “rule out any mechanical failure” that may have caused it to start rolling.

However, they don’t suspect any “foul play” and believe it was just a “tragic” incident.

Renner posts first video update from ICU

05:23 , Peony Hirwani

ICYMI: Earlier today (5 January), the Marvel star shared his second update on social media since the accident.

In the form of a video, he posted a “spa moment” from the ICU, showing his sister Kym shampooing his hair.

“That’s the first shower in definitely a week or so. Gross!” he joked.

What was Renner doing when he was injured?

04:23 , Peony Hirwani

There have been varying reports about what exactly Renner was doing prior to being run over by the snowplough.

But, according to Sheriff Balaam’s Tuesday (3 January) press conference, Renner was being a “great neighbour” and ploughing snow for the homes around him.

Then, at some point, the actor went to retrieve his own personal vehicle that his family member had been driving, which had gotten stuck in the snow.

Once he had successfully towed his vehicle from its stuck location, he got out of the PistenBully to speak to his family member when the PistenBully began to roll.

Based on the ongoing investigation, “it’s at this point that Mr Renner is run over by the Pistenbully. An eye-witness detailed seeing Mr Renner getting into the PistenBully and not seeing him again until the PistenBully came to a rest in a pile of snow in front of his driveway”.

Avengers, assemble!

02:36 , Tom Murray

After sharing his first Instagram post from hospital, Renner’s Marvel costars were among the first to respond with Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) wishing him well.

Read more:

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt lead support for Jeremy Renner after hospital selfie

Renner’s last social media post before the accident

01:30 , Inga Parkel

Days before the Hawkeye star’s horrific accident, he had shared a trailer to promote his upcoming Disney Plus series Rennervations.

There’s no better way to kick off the new year than giving back to those who need it most! Don’t miss #Rennervations, coming soon to @Disney+. pic.twitter.com/Pa5uX9nRHr — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 29, 2022

“There’s no better way to kick off the new year than giving back to those who need it most!” he captioned the post.

Renner’s new four-part series will feature the actor’s “lifelong passion for giving back to communities”.

The release date has yet to be announced.

Video of Renner getting airlifted to hospital

00:30 , Inga Parkel

Video footage of Renner getting airlifted to a nearby Nevada hospital has been circulating the web.

In the clip, obtained by TMZ, the helicopter is seen lifting off from the snowy road near his Tahoe home on Sunday (1 January), where the accident occurred.

There’s also another video floating around online of someone being airlifted, which has been falsely labelled to be Renner. In that recording, however, there’s no snow on the ground.

During the incident, Renner was driving a PistenBully to clear snow.

People ‘shamed’ for cracking jokes about Renner’s accident

Thursday 5 January 2023 23:30 , Inga Parkel

While a majority of fans have expressed concern for Renner, sending him prayers and well-wishes, there have been a select few who have chosen to instead make jokes about his accident.

Others have come to the actor’s defence, condemning those who’ve found humour in the situation.

Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner in ‘Hawkeye' (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios)

‘Shame on you’: Jeremy Renner fans disgusted by people ‘making jokes’ about snow plough accident

‘It’s so royally f***ed up that some people are using this awful news about Jeremy Renner to make MCU jokes,’ one wrote

DC boss James Gunn was among the first celebrities to respond to Renner’s accident

Thursday 5 January 2023 22:30 , Inga Parkel

“My heart is with Jeremy Renner,” Gunn wrote on Twitter, next to the prayer hands emoji.

James Gunn (Getty Images)

James Gunn says his ‘heart is with Jeremy Renner’ as actor remains in ICU

What are Renner’s injuries?

Thursday 5 January 2023 21:30 , Inga Parkel

At the moment, local authorities have deferred the right to Renner and his family to share updates on his condition.

The only information they’ve released at this time is that he’s “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries”, for which he has undergone two surgeries.

Jeremy Renner Instagram (jeremyrenner/Instagram)

Also, according to the recently obtained 911 call log, Renner was said to have been “bleeding heavily from his head and other [unknown] injuries”.

Renner posts first video update from ICU

Thursday 5 January 2023 20:30 , Inga Parkel

Earlier today (5 January), the Marvel star shared his second update on social media since the accident.

In the form of a video, he posted a “spa moment” from the ICU, showing his sister Kym shampooing his hair.

“That’s the first shower in definitely a week or so. Gross!” he joked.

What are police investigating?

Thursday 5 January 2023 20:00 , Inga Parkel

Police have announced that the investigation into Renner’s accident is ongoing.

During Sheriff Balaam’s Tuesday (3 January) press conference, he shared that they’re doing what they would normally do after any major accident.

At the moment, the PistenBully is in their possession while they analyse it to “rule out any mechanical failure” that may have caused it to start rolling.

However, they don’t suspect any “foul play” and believe it was just a “tragic” incident.

Why did Renner own a PistenBully?

Thursday 5 January 2023 19:30 , Inga Parkel

Although more commonly owned commercially, this type of heavy-duty machinery is becoming trendy for private use, especially in the Colorado mountains.

Renner, in particular, lives in Reno, Nevada, where they experienced extreme snowfall this December. The night before the accident, the area had received three feet of snow.

The New Year’s Eve snowstorm left more than 17,500 homes without power in Washoe County, where Renner resides.

Right before the accident occurred, Renner was clearing snow from driveways around his neighbourhood.

Jeremys unite!

Thursday 5 January 2023 18:30 , Inga Parkel

Jeremy Renner has received “some love from another Jeremy”.

Film producer Jeremy Newberger commented on the actor’s recent video update, writing: “Feel better Jeremy, and soon! (some love from another Jeremy.).”

Feel better Jeremy, and soon! (some love from another Jeremy.) — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 5, 2023

What is a PistenBully?

Thursday 5 January 2023 18:00 , Inga Parkel

With all this talk of Renner being run over by a snowplough, specifically a Pistenbully/Snowcat, here’s a brief explanation of what that is.

The PistenBully/Snowcat is an extremely large variant of your average snowplough, and it’s the kind you’d generally see at a ski resort, local authorities said.

PistenBully, grooming machine (Christoph Jorda)

It weighs at least 6500 kg, three times more than the average car, which weighs close to 2000 kg.

Oftentimes, these types of snow groomers are owned commercially. However, they’ve become increasingly popular to own privately, especially among those living in Colorado’s snowy mountains.

Earlier this winter, prior to the accident, Renner had posted numerous photos and videos of him using the PistenBully on social media.

Renner’s ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ co-star cheers him on

Thursday 5 January 2023 17:30 , Inga Parkel

In response to Renner’s first video update from the ICU on Thursday (5 January), posted on social media, the actor has been met with loads of positive comments.

One of which comes from his Mayor of Kingstown co-star Rob Kirkland, who wrote: “Let’s go, brother!”

Let’s go, brother!✊🏾♥️🎉 — Rob Kirkland (@ThatRobKirkland) January 5, 2023

Renner’s Marvel co-stars among celebrities sharing support

Thursday 5 January 2023 17:00 , Inga Parkel

A few days after the accident, Renner made his first social media post – a selfie shared from his hospital bed.

Many responded with their best wishes, including the actor’s Avengers co-stars Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth.

Other big names like Jimmy Fallon and Paul Bettany have also chimed in. Find out all the celebrities who have shared their well-wishes below.

(Left to right) Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Pratt (Getty Images/Instagram)

‘Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!’ Hemsworth wrote

Quick rundown of Renner’s family tree

Thursday 5 January 2023 16:30 , Inga Parkel

With Renner’s family recently releasing a statement, I thought it might be helpful to share a quick rundown of his family tree.

Renner was born in 1971 to his parents, Valerie Cearley and Lee Renner, who divorced when he was 10. He is the eldest of seven, with his father welcoming Renner’s youngest sibling in 2011. The actor was 40 years old when his youngest brother Theo was born!

He welcomed his only child, daughter Ava Berlin Runner with American Pie actor Sonni Pacheco in 2013. Renner and Pacheco later married in 2014, before ultimately divorcing a year after in 2015.

Renner’s sister Kym issues update on his condition

Thursday 5 January 2023 16:00 , Inga Parkel

“We are so thrilled with his progress,” Kym told CBS 13 reporter Steve Large. “If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”

What was Renner doing when he was injured?

Thursday 5 January 2023 15:30 , Inga Parkel

There have been varying reports about what exactly Renner was doing prior to being run over by the snowplough.

But, according to Sheriff Balaam’s Tuesday (3 January) press conference, Renner was being a “great neighbour” and ploughing snow for the homes around him.

Then, at some point, the actor went to retrieve his own personal vehicle that his family member had been driving, which had gotten stuck in the snow.

Once he had successfully towed his vehicle from its stuck location, he got out of the PistenBully to speak to his family member when the PistenBully began to roll.

Based on the ongoing investigation, “it’s at this point that Mr Renner is run over by the Pistenbully. An eye-witness detailed seeing Mr Renner getting into the PistenBully and not seeing him again until the PistenBully came to a rest in a pile of snow in front of his driveway”.

Renner shares first video update from ICU

Thursday 5 January 2023 15:00 , Inga Parkel

In his second Instagram update since his “tragic” snowplough incident, Renner posted a sweet video of his mother and sister assisting him in the ICU.

His sister can be seen massaging shampoo into his hair while he narrates: “That’s the first shower in definitely a week or so. Gross!”

“ICU spa moment to lift my spirits. “Thank you mama, thank you sister, thank all [of] you for your love,” the caption reads.

Read here

Jeremy Renner in ICU (Jeremy Renner/ Instagram)

‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident

What were the extent of Renner’s immediate injuries?

Thursday 5 January 2023 14:30 , Inga Parkel

Immediately after being “crushed” by a snowplough, Renner was apparently still conscious, according to local authorities.

But, a copy of the 911 call log from the accident, recently obtained by TMZ, has revealed further insight into the actor’s immediate injuries.

Read more

Jeremy Renner (Getty Images)

911 call log from Jeremy Renner’s snowplough accident reveals extent of immediate injuries

According to reports, Renner’s chest had collapsed and his upper torso was crushed by the impact of the snow machinery

Oscar-winning actor Marlee Matlin sends ‘get-well wishes’ to Renner

Thursday 5 January 2023 13:00 , Peony Hirwani

Deaf activist and Coda star Marlee Matlin has sent “get-well wishes” to both Renner and American football player Damar Hamlin, who’s also currently in critical condition following a cardiac arrest on the field.

“Sending get-well wishes to Damar Hamlin @HamlinIsland and Jeremy Renner @JeremyRenner. I can only imagine how hard this day has been for their respective families,” Matlin tweeted.

Sending get well wishes to Damar Hamlin @HamlinIsland and Jeremy Renner @JeremyRenner. I can only imagine how hard this day has been for their respective families. — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 3, 2023

All the celebrities who have sent Renner well-wishes

Thursday 5 January 2023 12:15 , Peony Hirwani

The Marvel actor’s horrific accident has been met with an outpouring of support from fellow celebrities, including Renner’s Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo.

Find out who else has shared their thoughts and prayers.

James Gunn says his ‘heart is with Jeremy Renner’ as actor remains in ICU

Jeremy Renner is a ‘great neighbour’, says local sheriff

Thursday 5 January 2023 11:30 , Peony Hirwani

In recent weeks, Jeremy Renner has become known in his Nevada neighbourhood for helping with the mounting snow.

According to Sheriff Darin Balaam, the Hawkeye star is a “great neighbour” and always uses his snow plough to clear local roads.

“Throughout the community, he has been very generous and he’s one of those individuals that most of the time you don’t know he’s doing it, but he has made a tremendous impact on this community,” he told US media.

Jeremy Renner’s sister Kym has issued an update about his condition.

Thursday 5 January 2023 10:55 , Peony Hirwani

“We are so thrilled with his progress,” she said, according to CBS 13 reporter Steve Large. “If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”

Details of Jeremy Renner’s snow plough accident revealed in 911 call

Thursday 5 January 2023 09:28 , Peony Hirwani

It has been reported that Jeremy Renner was “completely crushed” after a snow plough ran him over this week.

According to a 911 recording obtained by TMZ, the Marvel star was heard screaming in the background of the call as he was having “extreme difficulty” breathing due to his chest collapsing and his upper torso getting crushed.

Sheriff says they do not ‘suspect any foul play’

Thursday 5 January 2023 08:58 , Peony Hirwani

Sheriff Darin Balaam said that Renner’s injury was being treated as a “tragic accident” by police.

“We do not believe that Mr Renner was impaired at all and this was just a tragic accident. We do not suspect any foul play,” he said.

“It was on a private road, he was being a great neighbour and ploughing the roads for his neighbours up there.”

Did Jeremy Renner’s neighbour save his life?

Thursday 5 January 2023 07:58 , Peony Hirwani

According to initial reports, it was Renner’s neighbour who saved his life following his accident.

After the snow plough ran over the actor’s legs, a doctor who lived nearby to Renner allegedly put a tourniquet (a device that applies pressure and stops the flow of blood) to Renner’s legs to hold them in place until the arrival of paramedics.

However, at a press conferencer on Tuesday (3 January), Sheriff Darin Balaam appeared to debunk the reports.

Balaam said that there were no doctors on the scene but that neighbours immediately rushed to his aide with towels.

Renner was conscious when responders arrived

Thursday 5 January 2023 07:27 , Peony Hirwani

Immediately after being nearly fatally crushed by the Snowcat, Renner was apparently still conscious.

Jeremy Renner posted several snow-related social media posts this winter

Thursday 5 January 2023 06:51 , Peony Hirwani

The actor has previously shown himself using the Snowcat, the snow plough which caused his injury, in images on social media.

He also spoke about the extreme cold weather in the US this winter, writing on Twitter on 12 December: “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #Winter Wonderland.”

His caption accompanied a photo of a car buried in several feet of snow.

Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/6LBG9DsLAU — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 12, 2022

Vehicle that drove over Renner weighs more than three cars

Thursday 5 January 2023 06:18 , Peony Hirwani

The vehicle that ran over Renner was reportedly a Pistenbully, an “extremely large” piece of equipment weighing at least 6500 kg.

The average car weighs close to 2000 kg, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Will Renner be able to walk?

Thursday 5 January 2023 05:18 , Peony Hirwani

Initial reports following the incident said that the actor had lost a large amount of blood from his leg after the snow plough ran him over.

While the extent and impact of his injuries are unknown at the moment, it has been shared that the actor sustained blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries during the accident.

As of now, he has undergone two surgeries to treat “extensive” injuries sustained in the accident.

Details of Jeremy Renner’s snow plough accident revealed in 911 call

Thursday 5 January 2023 04:17 , Peony Hirwani

It has been reported that Jeremy Renner was “completely crushed” after a snow plough ran him over this week.

According to a 911 recording obtained by TMZ, the Marvel star was heard screaming in the background of the call as he was having “extreme difficulty” breathing due to his chest collapsing and his upper torso getting crushed.

Everything we know so far

Thursday 5 January 2023 03:15 , Tom Murray

There have been a lot of updates since Renner’s snow plough accident on New Year’s Day. The Independent has put together a one-sheet explainer of everything we know so far, which you can read here.

How Jeremy Renner’s helping hand to neighbours nearly killed him

A reminder of what Renner’s family have said

Thursday 5 January 2023 02:10 , Tom Murray

It’s been a few days now since Jeremy Renner was hospitalised after being ran over by his snow plough.

In their first and only statement so far, Renner’s family wrote 2 January: “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today.

“He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families.

“They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

John Legere wishes Renner well ‘from one superhero to another’

Thursday 5 January 2023 01:08 , Tom Murray

Former T-Mobile CEO John Legere somewhat confusingly shared well wishes for Renner “from one superhero to another”.

The tech magnate has frequently likened himself to Batman over the course of his career, describing competitors like AT&T and Verizon as his “villains”.

Renner, meanwhile, plays a real superhero – Marvel’s Hawkeye.

From one superhero to another, I’m glad to see @JeremyRenner doing better. What a terrible accident.https://t.co/31ZNULMaIV — John Legere (@JohnLegere) January 5, 2023

Renner is an ‘honourary deputy sheriff’ of the area

Thursday 5 January 2023 00:15 , Inga Parkel

To many, Renner is best known as Hawkeye, but did you know he holds another special title in his community?

“He is an honourary deputy sheriff,” Balaam shared. “When I took office in 2019, he came and with his popularity amongst kids in the Marvels, he has a huge impact. Those kids that he touched during Shop with the Sheriff – he showed up and shopped with our kids – I can guarantee they will never forget that moment that they got.”

“He shared his time with us there and not only shopped with a few kids but interacted with the kids,” Balaam added.

“Throughout the community, he has been very generous. He’s one of those individuals that I can tell you most of the time you don’t know that he’s doing it, but he has made a tremendous impact on this community.”

Who called 911?

Wednesday 4 January 2023 23:45 , Inga Parkel

Again, the Sheriff wasn’t sure if it was “the neighbours or his family member”.

Snowcat accidents aren’t uncommon

Wednesday 4 January 2023 23:15 , Inga Parkel

While this was a “tragic” incident it was not a freak accident. Although Balaam could not provide specific numbers or statistics for how common this kind of Snowcat incident is, he did say: “I would have to tell you probably, there’s always at least – because this type of Snowcat is one you’d see at ski resorts – that there’s always these types of injuries or accidents that occur. That exact number I do not know.”

Renner was conscious when responders arrived

Wednesday 4 January 2023 22:45 , Inga Parkel

Immediately after being nearly fatally crushed by the Snowcat, Renner was apparently still conscious. When asked what condition the actor was in when they arrived on scene, Balaam said that Renner was “speaking to the first responders”.

There was no doctor on-scene despite prior reports

Wednesday 4 January 2023 22:15 , Inga Parkel

According to earlier reports, Renner’s neighbour, a doctor, had saved his life by putting a tourniquet on his leg.

However, during Tuesday’s press conference, Sheriff Balaam confirmed that there “was no doctor on scene. It was good neighbours of Mr Renner’s that came out with some towels and rendered some aid”.

When asked whether they had tied a tourniquet, Balaam responded: “That part I do not know. I just know that they came out with some towels and helped him until our first responders could get there.”

Messages of support continue to roll in

Wednesday 4 January 2023 21:45 , Tom Murray

Since Renner’s first social media post after the accident – a selfie shared from his hospital bed – commenters have sent their best wishes.

The actor’s Avengers co-stars Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth were quick to share their love, but since then a raft of other A-listers have commented, including Paul Bettany and Jimmy Fallon.

“Love you mate. Sending you love and healing,” Bettany wrote.

“Lotsa love out there for you bud,” wrote Fallon.

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt lead support for Jeremy Renner after hospital selfie

Fans scold people for joking about Renner’s accident on social media

Wednesday 4 January 2023 20:51 , Tom Murray

Unfortunately, some people on social media have used Renner’s accident to craft memes making light of his injury.

Many of Renner’s fans have scathed those joking about the incident on Twitter, with one writing: “Y’all quit saying stuff like, ‘he’s Hawkeye, as long as his arms are fine’ and ‘he’s a superhero’ Y’ALL THIS IS AN ACTUAL PERSON! YOU ARE SUPPOSED TO BE CONCERNED FOR HIM! NOT MAKING YOUR DUMB JOKES!”

Read more:

Do you need a licence to drive a Snowcat?

Wednesday 4 January 2023 19:50 , Inga Parkel

Following the Sheriff’s press conference, a reporter asked if anyone could drive a Snowcat or if you needed a licence to operate one.

“It was on a private road, so he can drive that Snowcat. In this instance, as Mr Renner always does, those private roads. He was being a great neighbour and he was ploughing those roads for his neighbours up there. Again they had three feet,” Sheriff Balaam responded.

Now, while the Marvel actor was on private roads, many companies require professional Snowcat operators/drivers to have at least a driver’s licence. Some even require their drivers to go through training and certification before operating the Snowcat.

Snowcat machines are often used to clear tonnes of snow to prepare slopes for skiers (Wikimedia Commons)

Sheriff clarifies ‘misinformation’ of Renner’s accident

Wednesday 4 January 2023 19:15 , Inga Parkel

Further in his press briefing on Tuesday (3 January), Sheriff Darin Balaam of Washoe County shared clarifying “details” of Renner’s accident to clear up “some misinformation that’s circulated”.

Balaam said: “I want to be clear here as well as going on a major accident investigation and we are handling it as we would any other major accident investigation. We are still conducting interviews and processing items from the scene.

“Based on our investigation, Mr Renner’s personal vehicle, which was being driven by a family member, had become stuck in the snow near his home.

“Mr Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully, or Snowcat, an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment, weighing at least 14,330 lbs (approx 6500 kg), in an effort to get his vehicle moving,” he continued.

Washoe County Sheriff's Office - Press Conference Jeremy Renner https://t.co/oH4BySd35g — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) January 3, 2023

“After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member. At this point, it is observed that the PistenBully started to roll. In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr Renner attempts to get back into the driver’s seat of the Pistenbully.

“Based on our investigation, it’s at this point that Mr Renner is run over by the Pistenbully. An eye-witness detailed seeing Mr Renner getting into the PistenBully and not seeing him again until the PistenBully came to a rest in a pile of snow in front of his driveway,” Balaam explained.

“At this point in the investigation, we do not believe Mr Renner was impaired at all and we believe this is a tragic accident.”

While the investigation is ongoing, Balaam stressed that they “do not suspect any foul play”.

Local authorities share timeline of accident response

Wednesday 4 January 2023 18:45 , Inga Parkel

During a brief press conference yesterday (3 January), Sheriff Darin Balaam of Washoe County provided a quick timeline of local authorities and medical response to Renner’s accident.

Balaam began: “On Sunday morning at 8:55am, a 911 call was received for a 10-50, or a crash involving a Snowcat versus pedestrian. The subject had been run over by a Snowcat in the area of Mount Rose Highway.”

Elaborating on the weather and road conditions at that hour, Balaam said: “The previous evening, we had seen approximately three feet of snow fall in the Mt Rose area, and multiple cars were abandoned on the multiple roads, including Mt Rose Hwy.

“Additionally, while it was not snowing at the time of the accident, Mt Rose Hwy was closed at that hour because of severe winter weather, of snow which had not yet been removed from the highway.”

Balaam shared that the first Washoe County Sheriff’s unit arrived on-scene at 9:30am, explaining that the “delay was a direct result of the weather, the traffic – moving around abandoned cars in the roadway – and the closure of Mt Rose Hwy”.

He continued: “When the first Washoe County Sheriff’s Office unit arrived on-scene, Truckee’s Meadows Fire Protection District and North Lake Tahoe Protection Fire District were on-scene.

“At 9:37, care flight landed in the vicinity of Mt Rose Hwy,” Balaam added. “At 9:56, Mr Renner was taken via care flight to a Reno area hospital.”

Everything we know about Jeremy Renner’s snow plough accident

Wednesday 4 January 2023 18:15 , Inga Parkel

Amidst all of the online chatter and confusion about some of the facts of his accident, read Joe Sommerlad’s helpful piece below.

Jeremy Renner Instagram (jeremyrenner/Instagram)

Everything we know about Jeremy Renner’s snow plough accident

Marvel star recovering in Nevada hospital following ‘tragic’ New Year’s incident

Will Renner be able to walk?

Wednesday 4 January 2023 17:50 , Inga Parkel

Initial reports following the incident said that the actor had lost a large amount of blood from his leg after the snow plough ran him over.

While the extent and impact of his injuries are unknown at the moment, it has been shared that the actor sustained blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries during the accident.

As of now, he has undergone two surgeries to treat “extensive” injuries sustained in the accident.

Chris Evans says Renner is ‘tough as nails'

Wednesday 4 January 2023 17:20 , Inga Parkel

Renner’s Marvel co-star Chris Evans has also added to the support.

“Tough as nails. Love you buddy,” the Captain America star commented on Renner’s first Instagram post since the accident.

Chris Platt and Chris Hemsworth lead support for co-star

Wednesday 4 January 2023 16:05 , Nicole Vassell

After Jeremy Renner posted a selfie from his hospital bed, the star has been inundated with support from fans, colleagues and celebrity friends.

His fellow Marvel-mates, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt, have shared their tributes in the form of replies on Instagram.

“Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!” Thor star Hemsworth wrote.

Meanwhile, Pratt, who plays Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, commented: “Continued prayers your way brutha.”

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt lead support for Jeremy Renner after hospital selfie

Jeremy Renner is a ‘great neighbour’, says local sheriff

Wednesday 4 January 2023 15:39 , Nicole Vassell

In recent weeks, Jeremy Renner has become known in his Nevada neighbourhood for helping with the mounting snow.

According to Sheriff Darin Balaam, the Hawkeye star is a “great neighbour” and always uses his snow plough to clear local roads.

“Throughout the community, he has been very generous and he’s one of those individuals that most of the time you don’t know he’s doing it, but he has made a tremendous impact on this community,” he told US media.

What is a PistenBully?

Wednesday 4 January 2023 14:40 , Nicole Vassell

Jeremy Renner’s injuries occurred after he was run over by his PistenBully, a piece of snow-ploughing equipment.

According to reports at the scene, Renner had been trying to rescue his car, which had become stuck in the snow. After he stepped in front of the PistenBully, the heavy-duty snow groomer started to roll and ran him over.

A PistenBully is said to weigh at least 6500kg, making it three times heavier than a standard car.

A PistenBully in New York City??! This weekend we attended the annual Kids Ski day in NY known as Winter Jam! We helped create a mini ski slope for the children of New York to learn how to ski! Thank you to all involved!

See you next year! #PistenBully #WinterJam #NYC pic.twitter.com/R6dARbza7p — PistenBully (@PistenBullyUSA) February 3, 2020

Jimmy Fallon and Paul Bettany among stars sending support to Renner

Wednesday 4 January 2023 14:01 , Nicole Vassell

Since Jeremy Renner returned to social media with a selfie from his hospital bed on Tuesday (3 January), celebrities and fans alike have been quick to comment with their support.

Among those is Jimmy Fallon, who wrote replied : “Lotsa love out there for you bud”.

Renner’s Marvel co-star Paul Bettany, who played Vision in the Avengers films and WandaVision, wrote: “Love you mate. Sending you love and healing.”

Authorities do not suspect any ‘foul play’

Wednesday 4 January 2023 13:30 , Nicole Vassell

According to Sheriff Darin Balaam, Renner’s injury is being treated as a “tragic accident” by police.

“We do not believe that Mr Renner was impaired at all and this was just a tragic accident. We do not suspect any foul play,” he said.

“It was on a private road, he was being a great neighbour and ploughing the roads for his neighbours up there.”

Mark Ruffalo asks fans to send ‘healing goodness’ Renner’s way

Wednesday 4 January 2023 13:09 , Nicole Vassell

One of the celebrities who has publicly sent a message of support to Renner is his Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo.

On Monday (2 January), Ruffalo reposted a news story on Renner’s condition to his Instagram Stories, and asked fans to send prayers and well-wishes to his colleague and friend.

“Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery,” he wrote.

Mark Ruffalo shares supportive message for Jeremy Renner after critical accident

What happened in the ‘tragic accident'?

Wednesday 4 January 2023 12:45 , Isobel Lewis

In a press conference held on Tuesday (3 January), Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said that the accident occurred as Renner attempted to move his car, which was being driven by a family member, using a heavy-duty snowplough.

“He went to retrieve his PistenBully or SnowCat - an extremely large piece of snow-moving equipment - to get his vehicle moving. After moving the vehicle from the stuck location Mr Renner got out of the PistenBully to speak to his family member and it started to roll,” he said.

Jeremy Renner was run over by unmanned Snowcat as he plowed neighbours’ drives

Marvel stars flood Renner’s Instagram with support after accident

Wednesday 4 January 2023 12:15 , Isobel Lewis

Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi are among the Marvel stars to have offered support to Renner following the selfie he shared last night.

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt lead support for Jeremy Renner after hospital selfie

Did Jeremy Renner’s neighbour save his life?

Wednesday 4 January 2023 11:35 , Isobel Lewis

According to initial reports, it was Renner’s neighbour who saved his life following his accident.

After the snowplough ran over the actor’s legs, a doctor who lived nearby to Renner allegedly put a tourniquet (a device that applies pressure and stops the flow of blood) to Renner’s legs to hold them in place until the arrival of paramedics.

However, at a press conferencer on Tuesday (3 January), Sheriff Darin Balaam appeared to debunk the reports.

Balaam said that there were no doctors on the scene but that neighbours immediately rushed to his aide with towels.

What are Jeremy Renner’s injuries?

Wednesday 4 January 2023 10:45 , Isobel Lewis

While the extent and impact of Jeremy Renner’s injuries are currently unknown, we do know that the actor sustained blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries during the accident.

Initial reporting following the incident, in which a snow plow ran over him, said that the actor had lost a large amount of blood from his leg.

The picture posted to Instagram saw Renner with cuts and bruises on his face (including what appears to be a black eye), while he wrote that he was “too messed up now to type”.

He has had two surgeries following the accident.

Vehicle that drove over Renner weighs more than three cars

Wednesday 4 January 2023 10:15 , Isobel Lewis

The vehicle that ran over Renner was reportedly a Pistenbully, an “extremely large” piece of equipment weighing at least 6500 kg.

The average car weighs close to 2000 kg, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Jeremy Renner shares first photo after accident

Wednesday 4 January 2023 09:43 , Isobel Lewis

ICYMI, Jeremy Renner shared his first photo to social media last night following his tragic accident.

“Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he wrote.

Injured Jeremy Renner shares photo from hospital bed after snowplow accident

Oscar-winning actor Marlee Matlin sends ‘get-well wishes’ to Renner

Wednesday 4 January 2023 08:30 , Peony Hirwani

Deaf activist and Coda star Marlee Matlin has sent “get-well wishes” to both Renner and American football player Damar Hamlin, who’s also currently in critical condition following a cardiac arrest on the field.

“Sending get-well wishes to Damar Hamlin @HamlinIsland and Jeremy Renner @JeremyRenner. I can only imagine how hard this day has been for their respective families,” Matlin tweeted.

Sending get well wishes to Damar Hamlin @HamlinIsland and Jeremy Renner @JeremyRenner. I can only imagine how hard this day has been for their respective families. — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 3, 2023

Wednesday 4 January 2023 07:45 , Peony Hirwani

Jeremy Renner’s sister Kym has issued an update about his condition.

“We are so thrilled with his progress,” she said, according to CBS 13 reporter Steve Large. “If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”

Renner’s last social media post before the accident

Wednesday 4 January 2023 07:30 , Peony Hirwani

Days before the Hawkeye star’s horrific accident, he had shared a trailer for his forthcoming Disney Plus series titled Rennervations.

There’s no better way to kick off the new year than giving back to those who need it most! Don’t miss #Rennervations, coming soon to @Disney+. pic.twitter.com/Pa5uX9nRHr — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 29, 2022

Jeremy Renner posted several snow-related social media posts this winter

Wednesday 4 January 2023 06:15 , Peony Hirwani

The actor has previously shown himself using the Snowcat, the snow plough which caused his injury, in images on social media.

He also spoke about the extreme cold weather in the US this winter, writing on Twitter on 12 December: “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #Winter Wonderland.”

His caption accompanied a photo of a car buried in several feet of snow.

Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/6LBG9DsLAU — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 12, 2022

Mark Ruffalo shares supportive message for Jeremy Renner

Wednesday 4 January 2023 05:30 , Peony Hirwani

Mark Ruffalo has asked fans to send prayers to Jeremy Renner, who is in intensive care following a snow-ploughing accident.

“Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery,” he wrote, alongside a news report of Renner’s accident. “Please send healing goodness his way.”

Read more:

Mark Ruffalo shares supportive message for Jeremy Renner after critical accident

Wednesday 4 January 2023 04:55 , Peony Hirwani

It has been revealed that Jeremy Renner was assisting a stranded motorist on the side of a mountain when the snow plough, a Snowcat, accidentally ran over his leg on New Year’s Day.

Read more:

Jeremy Renner was ‘saving stuck driver’ in snow plough accident, mayor reveals

All the celebrities who have sent Renner well-wishes

Wednesday 4 January 2023 04:15 , Peony Hirwani

The Marvel actor’s horrific accident has been met with an outpouring of support from fellow celebrities, including Renner’s Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo.

Find out who else has shared their thoughts and prayers.

James Gunn says his ‘heart is with Jeremy Renner’ as actor remains in ICU

How did Renner’s accident happen?

Wednesday 4 January 2023 03:36 , Peony Hirwani

On Monday (2 January), Reno, Nevada’s mayor Hillary Schieve told Reno Gazette Journal that the actor had gotten out of the snowplough to help a stranded car on the side of a snowy mountain when the plough accidentally ran him over.

“He was helping someone stranded in the snow,” Schieve said of Renner, whom she calls a friend. “He is always helping others.”

However, the following morning (3 January), the Reno sheriff’s department would not comment on the mayor’s account.

Law enforcement is currently investigating the horrific accident.

Sheriff says they do not ‘suspect any foul play’

Wednesday 4 January 2023 02:51 , Tom Murray

Sheriff Darin Balaam said that Renner’s injury was being treated as a “tragic accident” by police.

“We do not believe that Mr Renner was impaired at all and this was just a tragic accident. We do not suspect any foul play,” he said.

“It was on a private road, he was being a great neighbour and ploughing the roads for his neighbours up there.”

Snow plough that ran over Renner weighed more than 14,000 pounds, Sheriff says

Wednesday 4 January 2023 01:58 , Tom Murray

During his press conference Tuesday afternoon, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam revealed that the snow plough that ran Renner over weighed more than 14,000 pounds (over six tonnes).

“He went to retrieve his PistenBully or SnowCat - an extremely large piece of snow-moving equipment - to get his vehicle moving. After moving the vehicle from the stuck location Mr Renner got out of the PistenBully to speak to his family member and it started to roll,” the sheriff said.

“He attempted to try and get into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully, it was at this point that he was run over by the PistenBully.”

A witness told investigators that they saw Renner try and jump into the driver’s seat as the plough moved but he disappeared and the next time they saw him he was behind the plough.

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt among stars responding to Renner’s Instagram post

Wednesday 4 January 2023 00:35 , Tom Murray

A raft of celebrities have wished Renner well after the actor shared his first social media post since the accident.

Renner’s Marvel colleague Chris Hemsworth (Thor) commented: “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!”

And another, Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) wrote: “Continued prayers your way brutha.”

Supermodel Heidi Klum commented: “Speedy recovery [love heart].”

Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson wrote: “Get well soon. Praying for you.”

Renner’s Hawkeye costar Alaqua Cox replied with two love heart emojis.

And Confessions of a Shopaholic star Isla Fisher wrote: “Phew! I’m so happy you made this post. Sending you so much love and healing energy. We love you.”

Renner posts from hospital

Wednesday 4 January 2023 00:15 , Tom Murray

Renner has shared a selfie on Instagram – the first we’ve heard of him since he was run over by a snowplough on Sunday.

In the post, Renner wrote: “Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Sheriff appears to debunk mayor’s interview

Tuesday 3 January 2023 23:37 , Tom Murray

Sheriff Darin Balaam just said that Renner was run over by an unmanned Snowcat while he was clearing snow for his family and neighbours.

Reno mayor Hillary Schieve previously told Reno Gazette-Journal that the actor had gotten out of the snowplough to help a stranded car on the side of a snowy mountain when the plough accidentally ran him over.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office press conference underway

Tuesday 3 January 2023 23:31 , Tom Murray

Follow along here

Washoe County Sheriff's Office - Press Conference Jeremy Renner https://t.co/oH4BySd35g — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) January 3, 2023

Renner was helping clear neighbours driveways prior to accident

Tuesday 3 January 2023 21:25 , Inga Parkel

In the latest update from Renner’s publicist Samantha Mast, she told CNN that prior to the Marvel actor’s life-threatening accident, he was clearing a path so that his family members could depart his driveway after celebrating the holidays together.

Members of Renner’s family were apparently with him at the time of the accident.

What shows and movies has Renner starred in?

Tuesday 3 January 2023 19:15 , Inga Parkel

Many Renner fans may know him best as his bow-and-arrow-armed Avenger Hawkeye, but the 51-year-old actor has had a decades-long career starring in a slew of other popular films and shows.

His first on-screen credit was leading 1995 teen-comedy National Lampoon's Senior Trip. And as most actors do, he featured in one episode of the original CSI in 2001.

Amidst minor roles in films like The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things (2004) and The Town (2010), among others, he eventually landed his breakout Marvel role in the first Avengers (2012).

Renner’s other major movie titles include 2012 action-thriller The Bourne Legacy, 2013 fantasy-action Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters and 2016 sci-fi thriller Arrival.

Jeremy Renner in ‘Hawkeye’ (Disney Plus)

He’s since reprised his Clint Barton/Hawkeye role in at least two Avengers films and Captain America: Civil War (2016).

In 2021, Disney Plus released a six-episode mini-series focused on Renner’s Avenger, titled Hawkeye.

Currently, he leads Paramount+’s thrilling series Mayor of Kingstown, which premieres its second season on 15 January.

Quick breakdown of actor’s family

Tuesday 3 January 2023 18:45 , Inga Parkel

With Renner’s family recently releasing a statement, I thought it might be helpful to share a quick rundown of his family tree.

Renner was born in 1971 to his parents, Valerie Cearley and Lee Renner, who divorced when he was 10. He is the eldest of seven, with his father welcoming Renner’s youngest sibling in 2011. The actor was 40 years old when his youngest brother Theo was born!

He welcomed his only child, daughter Ava Berlin Runner with American Pie actor Sonni Pacheco in 2013. Renner and Pacheco later married in 2014, before ultimately divorcing a year after in 2015.

In an earlier interview, he spoke about being a father, revealing that he was willing to give up his Hawkeye role to devote more time to his daughter.

“It taught me how to have the nuts to say, ‘Everyone, f*** off. It’s my time with my daughter. I said, ‘Fine, recast me. I’m going to be here with my daughter.’ It was pretty gnarly,” Renner said.

“Acting and everything else goes out the window until my daughter says, ‘I want to hang out with my friends, and I don’t want to be around you so much, Daddy.’”

Latest update: Renner remains in ‘critical but stable condition’

Tuesday 3 January 2023 18:15 , Inga Parkel

Not much has been released since yesterday’s update following Renner’s two surgeries to treat “extensive” injuries sustained in the accident.

His family wrote in a statement that the Marvel actor “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” following the operations.

They also confirmed that Renner had suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries”.

Oscar-winning actor Marlee Matlin sends ‘get-well wishes’ to Renner

Tuesday 3 January 2023 17:45 , Inga Parkel

Deaf activist and Coda star Marlee Matlin has sent “get-well wishes” to both Renner and American football player Damar Hamlin, who’s also currently in critical condition following a cardiac arrest on the field.

“Sending get-well wishes to Damar Hamlin @HamlinIsland and Jeremy Renner @JeremyRenner. I can only imagine how hard this day has been for their respective families,” Matlin tweeted.

Sending get well wishes to Damar Hamlin @HamlinIsland and Jeremy Renner @JeremyRenner. I can only imagine how hard this day has been for their respective families. — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 3, 2023

‘General Hospital’ star Sarah Joy Brown is ‘worried’ about Renner

Tuesday 3 January 2023 17:15 , Inga Parkel

General Hospital star Sarah Joy Brown joins numerous celebrities who have expressed their concern for Renner following his accident.

“I’m worried about Jeremy Renner & praying for him to make a full recovery,” the three-time Daytime Emmy-winner wrote.

I’m worried about Jeremy Renner & praying for him to make a full recovery ❤️‍🩹 🙏 — Sarah Joy Brown (@sarahjoybrown) January 2, 2023

Let’s not forget Renner’s an incredible singer too

Tuesday 3 January 2023 16:45 , Inga Parkel

Renner may be best known for his on-screen leading roles in Hawkeye, The Mayor of Kingstown and the Avengers franchise, but he’s also a talented vocalist.

jeremy renner is trending and this is the only thing in my mind rn pic.twitter.com/iyuv4KDq08 — lele neakes (@try2crucify) January 2, 2023

He released his latest EP in September 2020, titled Live for Now.

Renner’s last social media post before the accident

Tuesday 3 January 2023 16:25 , Inga Parkel

Days before the Hawkeye star’s horrific accident, he had shared a trailer for his forthcoming Disney Plus series titled Rennervations.

There’s no better way to kick off the new year than giving back to those who need it most! Don’t miss #Rennervations, coming soon to @Disney+. pic.twitter.com/Pa5uX9nRHr — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 29, 2022

“There’s no better way to kick off the new year than giving back to those who need it most!” he captioned the post.

Renner’s new four-part series will feature the actor’s “lifelong passion for giving back to communities”.

The release date has yet to be announced.

All the celebrities who have sent Renner well-wishes

Tuesday 3 January 2023 15:45 , Inga Parkel

The Marvel actor’s horrific accident has been met with an outpouring of support from fellow celebrities, including Renner’s Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo.

Find out who else has shared their thoughts and prayers.

Jeremy Renner (Getty Images)

James Gunn says his ‘heart is with Jeremy Renner’ as actor remains in ICU

Renner was reportedly “conscious, stable and talking” before he underwent two surgeries.

People condemned for cracking jokes about accident

Tuesday 3 January 2023 15:20 , Inga Parkel

While a majority of fans have expressed concern for Renner, sending him prayers and well-wishes, there have been a select few who have chosen to instead make jokes about his accident.

Others have come to the actor’s defence, condemning those who’ve found humour in the situation.

Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner in ‘Hawkeye' (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios)

‘Shame on you’: Jeremy Renner fans disgusted by people ‘making jokes’ about snow plough accident

‘It’s so royally f***ed up that some people are using this awful news about Jeremy Renner to make MCU jokes,’ one wrote

Video shows Jeremy Renner being airlifted to hospital

Tuesday 3 January 2023 14:45 , Annabel Nugent

Jeremy Renner, 51, was airlifted to hospital by emergency crews after his snow ploughing accident. Footage of the journey has since emerged online.

The video, obtained by TMZ, shows the helicopter lifting off from the road near his Tahoe home on Sunday (1 January) where the accident occured.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office major accident investigations team.

Who are the Carano and Murdock families?

Tuesday 3 January 2023 14:25 , Annabel Nugent

In a statement issued by Jeremy Renner’s family after the actor’s incident, they thanked the “incredible” doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as the Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, and the Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve.

In their message, they also thanked “the Carano and Murdock families”.

While there has been no further explanation on who the Carano and Murdock families are, earlier reports said that Renner received immediate assistance after the accident from two of his neighbours, one of which is a doctor.

Jeremy Renner’s family say they are ‘overwhelmed’ with the ‘outpouring of love and support'

Tuesday 3 January 2023 14:06 , Annabel Nugent

Jeremy Renner’s family issued their first statement since the actor’s accident on Monday (2 January).

In it, they confirmed that the Marvel star had suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery”.

They also told fans that he has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident

Treat Williams: ‘I do my own own plowing too’

Tuesday 3 January 2023 13:45 , Annabel Nugent

Chesapeake Shores star Treat Williams is among the celebrities who have extended their well wishes to Renner following the incident.

“Thoughts for Jeremy Renner and family today,” he wrote on Twitter. “I do my own plowing too. Get well soon.”

Thoughts for Jeremy Renner and family today. I do my own plowing too. Get well soon — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) January 2, 2023

James Gunn says his ‘heart is with’ Jeremy Renner

Tuesday 3 January 2023 13:25 , Annabel Nugent

The newly appointed co-CEO of DC Studios has sent well wishes to Renner following the actor’s accident.

Other celebrities to send their prayers to Renner include Josh Gad, EastEnders star Danny Hatchard and The Terminator actor Robert Patrick.

You can see all of the celebrities who have posted about Renner’s accident here.

James Gunn says his ‘heart is with Jeremy Renner’ as actor remains in ICU

Does Jeremy Renner have children?

Tuesday 3 January 2023 13:05 , Annabel Nugent

The actor is father to one daughter Ava Berlin Renner, born in 2013, together with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco.

In 2022, Renner celebrated Ava’s ninth birthday with a post on Instagram, calling himself a “proud papa”.

At the time of the accident, parts of western Nevada were covered in snow

Tuesday 3 January 2023 12:45 , Annabel Nugent

As reported by the National Weather Service in Reno, the area received six to 12 inches of snow at elevations below 5,000 feet between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, and up to 18 inches at higher elevations.

Jeremy Renner’s accident occured on New Year’s Day (1 January).

The US has been been battered by snowstorms, leaving more than 60 people in eight states dead due to weather-related incidents.

Jeremy Renner was the only one involved in the accident

Tuesday 3 January 2023 12:22 , Annabel Nugent

The Wahoe County Sheriff’s Office has previously confirmed that Renner was the only person involved in the accident.

The Sherrif’s Office did not provide details on the incident but said that its Major Accident Investigation Team is looking into the circumstances surrounding the event.

Reports have emerged, however, that Renner was using his personal snow plough to clear a path for his family after heavy snowfall when the Snowcat ran over one of his legs. This led to major blood loss, a neighbour told TMZ.

