Jeremy Paxman's University Challenge Replacement Announced As Amol Rajan

Jeremy Paxman (Photo: BBC)

The BBC has confirmed that Amol Rajan will succeed Jeremy Paxman as the host of University Challenge.

Amol said of the news: “Being asked to host my favourite TV programme is dream-come-true territory.

“I have watched University Challenge obsessively for years, addicted to its high standards, glorious title music, and inspirational contestants. It’s the best possible antidote to cynicism about young people, allowing millions of us to test our wits against the best minds of a new generation, and annoy and impress our families by barking answers from the sofa.”

Amol Rajan pictured in 2015 (Photo: John Phillips via Getty Images)

