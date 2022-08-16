Jeremy Paxman steps down as University Challenge host

Jeremy Paxman's replacement will be announced later this week

Jeremy Paxman is to step down as host of TV quiz University Challenge after more than 28 years.

The former Newsnight presenter became just the second host of the long-running show in 1994, and his last episode will be broadcast next summer.

The news comes a year after the broadcaster revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

"I've had a blast hosting this wonderful series for nearly 29 years," Paxman, 72, said in a statement.

"I've been lucky enough to work with an amazing team and to meet some of the swottier brains in the country. It gives me hope for the future."

The formidable former journalist took over as host when the student quiz show was revived by the BBC, and has already surpassed the reign of his predecessor Bamber Gascoigne, who presented it on ITV from 1962 to 1987.

Jeremy Paxman on University CHallenge

Paxman will film his final episodes this autumn and his replacement will be announced later this week.

It is not yet known who is being considered for the role, but Kirsty Wark - one of Paxman's former Newsnight colleagues - filled in for him for a Children In Need charity special edition of the quiz in 2021.

'One of the world's finest quizmasters'

University Challenge executive producer Peter Gwyn said: "Jeremy has been our presenter, colleague and friend for 28 years, and everyone on the University Challenge production team will miss him greatly.

"He'll be sorely missed too by both our audience and by the generations of students who've relished the chance to pit themselves against him in more than 1,000 matches."

Kate Phillips, the BBC's director of unscripted, said Paxman was "without doubt one of the world's finest, and most formidable quizmasters" and had been "at the front and centre of the show's success".

She added: "We are hugely grateful to Jeremy for his dedication to the programme for an incredible 28 years, he will be much missed by us all and the show's millions of viewers."

In May 2021, Paxman revealed he had been treated for Parkinson's, saying at the time his symptoms were "currently mild".

Starter for 10

Earlier this month, ITV announced a documentary in which Paxman will reflect on his diagnosis and investigate the condition, including by attending an English National Ballet therapy dance class and observing a brain dissection.

Meanwhile, a documentary to mark University Challenge's 60th anniversary will be broadcast on BBC Two on 29 August.

The programme pits teams of university students against each other with questions including the famous "starter for 10", introducing a first question worth 10 points.

That phrase provided the title of a 2003 novel by David Nicholls about a young man's attempts to get onto the show, which was turned into a film starring James McAvoy and Benedict Cumberbatch in 2006.

Celebrities who took part in University Challenge in their student days include Stephen Fry, Clive James, Miriam Margolyes and Julian Fellowes.