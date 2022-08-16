Jeremy Paxman to step down from hosting University Challenge

Jeremy Paxman is to step down as the host of University Challenge after 28 years, the BBC has announced.

The 72-year-old, who has presented the show since 1994, will film his last episode this autumn and his final series will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from Monday August 29 through to summer 2023.

Mr Paxman revealed in May 2021 he was being treated for Parkinson's disease.

In a statement announcing the news, Mr Paxman said: “I’ve had a blast hosting this wonderful series for nearly 29 years. I’ve been lucky enough to work with an amazing team and to meet some of the swottier brains in the country. It gives me hope for the future.”

Peter Gwyn, Executive Producer of University Challenge, said: "Jeremy has been our presenter, colleague and friend for twenty-eight years, and everyone on the University Challenge production team will miss him greatly. He'll be sorely missed too by both our audience and by the generations of students who've relished the chance to pit themselves against him in more than a thousand matches."

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.