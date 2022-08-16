Jeremy Paxman To Step Down From BBC Quiz ‘University Challenge’ After Nearly Three Decades

Jeremy Paxman is to step down from stalwart BBC quiz show University Challenge after almost three decades.

The former Newsnight presenter will film his last episode this Autumn and his final series will air from August to next Summer.

He said he’d “had a blast hosting this wonderful series for nearly 29 years” and had “been lucky enough to work with an amazing team and to meet some of the swottier brains in the country.”

“It gives me hope for the future,” added Paxman.

Paxman led a revived BBC Two Newsnight from 1994 after it was axed by ITV in 1987 following a 25-year run helmed by Bamber Gascoigne. He developed a reputation over the decades for his no-nonsense approach to questioning some of the country’s brightest students, and the way in which he comically hurries the contestants into an answer.

BBC Unscripted Director Kate Phillips celebrated Paxman as “at the front and centre of the show’s success and without doubt one of the world’s finest, and most formidable quizmasters.

“We are hugely grateful to Jeremy for his dedication to the programme for an incredible 28 years, he will be much missed by us all and the show’s millions of viewers,” she added.

