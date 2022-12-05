Jeremy McKenna recognized as ECHL Player of the Week: KC Mavericks update

The Kansas City Mavericks went 0-3-1 this past week but were led by strong individual performances from two of their top skaters.

Forward Jeremy McKenna continued a streak of having at least one point in nine-straight games, which tied for the second-longest such streak across the ECHL this season. McKenna had seven goals and eight assists from Nov. 12-Dec. 2.

Kansas City opened the week with a visit to the Iowa Heartlanders on Wednesday. The Mavericks jumped out to a three-goal lead with goals from McKenna, Cole Coskey and Jake Jaremko in the first 11 minutes of the game. In the remaining two-plus periods, Iowa clawed its way back to win the intra-conference game, 5-3.

Friday brought game one of a three-game set with the Wichita Thunder — the Mavericks’ only home game of the week and the organization’s annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Coskey found the back of the net less than two minutes into the contest and Mavericks fans threw more than 3,000 teddy bears onto the ice following the goal — all of those bears were donated to the Salvation Army following the game.

Kansas City veteran John Schiavo scored the Mavericks second goal later in the period for his first goal of the season. Wichita answered back with two goals to force the game to overtime where Thunder forward Brayden Watts scored the golden goal to give Wichita a 3-2 win; the Mavericks picked up on point for the overtime loss.

Coskey scored the opening goal in Wichita on Saturday night, his sixth-consecutive game with a goal, tying teammate Jeremy McKenna for the longest goal-scoring streak in the ECHL this season.

The Thunder topped the Mavericks in both games in Wichita, winning 2-1 Saturday and 3-0 Sunday. KC is currently tied for fourth place in the Mountain Division (8-8-2, 18 points).

Mavericks forward Jeremy McKenna was named the ECHL’s Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 21-27.

He tallied four goals and two assists for six points in three games at the Rapid City Rush. The Alberta, Canada native is the first Kansas City skater to win a weekly award thus far in the 2022-23 season.

The Mavericks have just one game this week: the team’s annual Star Wars Game.

Kansas City hosts the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.