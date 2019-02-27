Jeremy Lin's first practice with Raptors was a little awkward





Jeremy Lin had a few things to figure out after he landed in Toronto.

That’s always the case when a player is signed to a new team and moves to a new city, but before Lin could take the court with the Raptors, he had to pick his new number.

The former Hawk wore No. 7 during his run in Atlanta, but with Kyle Lowry occupying that number north of the border, Lin had to regroup. He settled on No. 17, a number that had just been vacated after Jonas Valanciunas was traded to Memphis.

Lin sent a quick text to the former Raptor, requesting permission to use JV’s old number in Toronto. And while Valanciunas was happy to give it up, Lin apparently wan’t all that thrilled. Because if he were, he might not have completely forgotten about the new number on his first day in Toronto.

As he explains on the latest episode of the Inside the Green Room podcast, Lin accidentally grabbed Lowry’s bag and put on his new teammate’s gear ahead of his first practice with the Raptors. Everything about the moment was strange for Lin, from the fit of the clothing to the colour of the gear.

“Putting on all the clothes and I’m like, ‘this doesn’t feel right.’ I was like, ‘alright, whatever, first day, I’m not going to say anything.’ So I walk onto the court and everyone is in red, and my stuff is all black. So I walk back there [to the locker room] and I’m like, ‘alright, let me just look again,’ and right below No. 7 is 17, and I’m like, ‘I’m in another man’s clothes. This is so disturbing!'”

Off the court, it’s safe to say Lin’s tenure in Toronto didn’t get off to the smoothest start, but things have been much better on the court for the new Raptor. In four games with his new team, Lin is averaging 8.3 points and 3.8 assists in 22 minutes off the bench.

