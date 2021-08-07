Jeremy Lin tests positive for COVID-19, in quarantine in Shanghai

Former NBA star Jeremy Lin announced on Twitter on Friday night that he had tested positive for COVID-19 while quarantining upon arrival in Shanghai.

Lin said that he was traveling back to China from the United States, like he does every summer, and was in quarantine when he tested positive. Lin had tested negative multiple times up until that point, and is fully vaccinated.

Falling in the category of things I didn’t see coming this year… pic.twitter.com/WY7eAVhs4v — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) August 7, 2021

“After over a year away, I was excited to get back to Asia and see my friends and fans on my annual summer tour,” Lin wrote, in part. “Somehow, despite being vaccinated and having tested negative prior to departure twice, testing negative upon arrival and being really careful during travel, I tested positive for coronavirus during day three of my quarantine.”

Lin appeared in nine games for the Santa Cruz Warriors — the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate — this season. He left the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association to do so in an attempt to try and make it once again in the NBA, but appeared to announce that he was done trying in May .

Lin, 32, said that he doesn’t have many symptoms, but believes it would’ve been much worse if he was unvaccinated.

“My case is mild but it hasn’t been a cakewalk and I can’t imagine what it’d be like if I weren’t vaccinated,” he said. “Mentally, it’s a struggle to feel sick while being away from my home and to be patient with my circumstances.”

Lin pleads for people to get vaccinated

Lin also urged the unvaccinated to go and get their vaccine in his post, citing both new variants and the desire for vaccines in other countries.

As of Saturday morning, about 58% of Americans had received at least one dose, according to The New York Times , and about 50% are fully vaccinated. 84% of administered vaccines have been done in high- and upper-middle-income countries, per The New York Times, and only about 0.3% to low-income countries.

“For those still unsure, PLEASE PLEASE go and get vaccinated!” he wrote. “There are so many people around the world that would love to be vaccinated and it could be the difference between mild symptoms and something a lot worse.

“For those vaccinated, I know we’re all tired of dealing with COVID precautions but please continue to be careful! These new variants are no joke and your health is so precious. We’re gonna get through this together.”

Jeremy Lin is quarantining in Shanghai and said he is dealing with milld symptoms. (STR/AFP/Getty Images)

