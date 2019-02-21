Jeremy Lin forgets his Raptors number, throws on Kyle Lowry's gear

Even for a well-traveled veteran, the process of adjusting to a new team can be disorientating.

Jeremy Lin had his first hiccup in his adjustment to the Raptors on Wednesday when he accidentally found himself wearing the wrong gear.

Newcomer Jeremy Lin said he accidentally put on Lowry's gear before practice today because he's used to wearing No. 7, was wondering why nothing fit right. "I was like, this is weird. Then I realized, oh, I'm not 7 anymore." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 21, 2019





The honest mistake is more understandable when you consider Lin has worn the number ‘7’ with five different NBA teams already in his career (Warriors, Rockets, Hornets, Nets, Hawks).

Lin is also being pretty transparent when it comes to all the catch up he needs to do.

Lin: "I'm still trying to learn everybody's name… I told Marc, I was like, 'look, you're going to have to teach me everything'. He's like, 'man, I got here 2 days (earlier)'… We're all just trying to figure it out but being on a veteran team (helps)." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 21, 2019





To the point guard’s credit, he didn’t look remotely discombobulated in his debut with the Raptors, posting eight points in 25 minutes adding five rebounds and five assists. The 30-year-old figures to play a big role for the team down the stretch, especially while Fred VanVleet is on the shelf with a thumb injury.

Toronto Raptors guard Jeremy Lin could be a big factor down the stretch. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

