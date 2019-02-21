Jeremy Lin forgets his Raptors number, throws on Kyle Lowry's gear

Nick Ashbourne
Yahoo Canada Sports

Even for a well-traveled veteran, the process of adjusting to a new team can be disorientating.

Jeremy Lin had his first hiccup in his adjustment to the Raptors on Wednesday when he accidentally found himself wearing the wrong gear.

The honest mistake is more understandable when you consider Lin has worn the number ‘7’ with five different NBA teams already in his career (Warriors, Rockets, Hornets, Nets, Hawks).

Lin is also being pretty transparent when it comes to all the catch up he needs to do.


To the point guard’s credit, he didn’t look remotely discombobulated in his debut with the Raptors, posting eight points in 25 minutes adding five rebounds and five assists. The 30-year-old figures to play a big role for the team down the stretch, especially while Fred VanVleet is on the shelf with a thumb injury.

Toronto Raptors guard Jeremy Lin could be a big factor down the stretch. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
